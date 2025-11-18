Alaafin congratulates Marwa on reappointment as NDLEA chairman

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has congratulated the Executive Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.), on his reappointment for a second term, describing him as “a trailblazer” and an exemplary public servant.

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch praised Marwa’s outstanding leadership qualities, describing him as conscientious, reliable, organised, and highly determined.

“The NDLEA Executive Chairman, as the Aare Atunluse of Yorubaland, is super-organised, a great planner, and deeply responsible. He works hard in the face of challenges and remains focused on his goals, persisting even amid setbacks,” the Alaafin stated.

Oba Owoade highlighted Marwa’s long record of public service, recalling his impactful tenures as Military Governor of the former Borno State (1990–1992) and Military Administrator of Lagos State (1996–1999), where he introduced reforms in healthcare, infrastructure and security.

“General Marwa became well respected in Lagos because of ‘Operation Sweep’, a joint police-military initiative that significantly reduced the state’s crime rate. His administration also implemented ‘Operation 250 Roads’, revamped public health institutions, and expanded infrastructure in underserved communities,” the statement noted.

The monarch also acknowledged Marwa’s numerous national recognitions, including being named *Newswatch* magazine’s “Nigeria’s Man of the Year” in 1997, his national honour of OFR in 2003, and the Distinguished Service Star awarded by the Nigerian Armed Forces in 1998.

Marwa, who previously chaired the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), was appointed NDLEA Chairman in January 2021. Within his first six months in office, the agency intercepted and destroyed illicit drugs worth over ₦60 billion.

The Alaafin prayed for long life, good health and continued success for the NDLEA boss, commending him for his “charismatic leadership” and commitment to combating drug abuse in Nigeria.