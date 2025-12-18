Alaafin to confer ex-Gov Yari with Obaloyin of Yorubaland chieftaincy title

The former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, will, on Sunday, December 21, 2025, be crowned as Obaloyin of Yorubaland by His Imperial Majesty, the Aalafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade Abimbola I.

A statement from the chairman of the planning committee of the coronation ceremony and Nigeria’s Youth Development Minister, Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, revealed that Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is to be crowned along with Barrister Seyi Tinubu, who was given the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

According to Hon. Ayodele Olawande, the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland is a decorated military command one that represents the guardian of the realm.

He said it is an Eso Class Chieftaincy title that is second to Oyo Mesi, which is the Supreme Council of Kingmakers in the Oyo Empire.

The chairman maintained that the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland bestowed on Barrister Seyi Tinubu means a unique, special child who is dear to the hearts of all, stressing that the two titles were bestowed on them taking into cognisance their ability and capacity towards building cultural bridges in the diverse Nigerian State.

Founded by Prince Oranmiyan, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, who was the ancestral grandfather of Yorubas in the 1300s, the Oyo Empire has remained resolute in holding on to its deep-rooted tradition of recognising excellence in the people it so interact with to date.

The grandson of the 6th Ƙayayen Mafara Emirate in Zamfara State, Ƙayaye Ali Mayaƙi, who was the son of the 2nd Ƙayaye Bawa Na’Akke bn Ƙayaye Gurma, the first Ƙayaye who reigned from 1789 to 1809, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Baba Isale of Ikorodu Kingdom was born by the 11th Ƙayayen Mafara, Alh. Abubakar Yari, who ruled from 2002 to 2008.

The revered title of “Ƙayaye” in Mafara Emirate of Zamfara State, which was founded over 800 years ago by the Zamfarawa clan, is reserved for the Malam Gurma lineage, who was the commander of the Emirate Military that participated in its establishment and sustenance.

The coronation ceremony will take place in the Palace of His Imperial Majesty, the 46th Aalafin of Oyo, in Oyo town, Oyo State, on Sunday, December 21, 2025, by 10 o’clock in the morning.