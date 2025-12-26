Alleged defamation: Okpebholo slams ₦25b libel suit on Edo PDP Chairman

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has given Dr Anthony Aziegbemi a seven-day ultimatum to pay ₦25 billion in damages over alleged defamatory statements.

In a letter by the governor’s counsel, Ray Okezie, and addressed to Aziegbemi, the PDP State Chairman was also requested to publish a public apology in three national dailies over the alleged defamatory statements.

Aziegbemi was said to have allegedly accused the governor of using thugs and non-state actors to carry out official duties.

“In the letter dated December 22, 2025, and titled ‘Demand for Damages and Apologies for Defamation of the Character of the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo,’ the PDP Chairman was said to have, in a press statement of December 7, 2025, portrayed Okpebholo as an unintelligent, dishonest and lawless person.

“Accordingly, we have the instructions of our client to demand from you the sum of ₦25,000,000,000.00 (twenty-five billion naira only) being compensation for the damage you have inflicted on his reputation through your said press release.

“The above-stated sum must get to our client within seven (7) clear days from the date of this letter. In addition, you are required within seven (7) days to publish a retraction of the said press release in three (3) national newspapers, which must include The Guardian and Vanguard newspapers,” the letter partly reads.

The governor’s counsel threatened to proceed with legal action in any Nigerian court should the PDP State Chairman fail to comply with the demands.