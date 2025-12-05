Edo is business-friendly, says Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Friday declared the state a business-friendly environment, ready to welcome any investor.

The governor spoke during a meeting with members of the South-South Coalition of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (COSSCIMA).

The governor, who received his guests through the Office of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, said his administration has created an enabling environment for investors to expand their businesses.

The governor commended the COSSCIMA for deeming it fit to choose the state as host to the annual general meeting of the body.

“It is not surprising that you picked the state as a choice because we have provided the enabling environment by investing in infrastructure and reducing insecurity to the barest minimum.

“So, we assured potential investors that the state is safe, secured for all to come and invest,” he stated.

Also speaking, Hon. Omoh Anabor, Commissioner for Business, Trade, and Investment, said that the state was ready to partner with any firm.

Earlier in his address, President of COSSCIMA, Hon. Indutimi Komonibo, said, “The Edo State Governor is doing a great job.”

He, however, pointed out that, nonetheless, “No government can succeed without partnering with the organised private sector.”

“We seek collaboration wherever we go. We carry the emblem of national development. Investors are looking for where their business will thrive. We understand the language of the business.”

He stated that COSSCIMA membership cut across the six Chambers of Commerce that make up the South-South states of the federation.

In other news, Governor Okpebholo has relieved Mr. Fred Itua of his appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and appointed Dr. Patrick Ebojele as his replacement.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

Describing Dr. Ebojele as a renowned journalist, public administrator, researcher, and lecturer, the statement highlighted his extensive and distinguished professional record across media practice, public affairs, and academia.

It added that his appointment underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening communication channels between the government and the people of Edo State to ensure clarity, transparency and effective dissemination of policies, programmes, and activities.

According to the statement, Dr. Ebojele’s journalism career spans several reputable Nigerian media organisations, including serving as Edo/Delta Correspondent for Channels Television, as well as holding correspondent roles with the New Nigerian Newspaper, Champion Newspaper and Comet Newspapers.

He replaces Mr. Itua, who, according to the statement, will “upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.”

The government also expressed appreciation to Itua for his contributions and service.