Alleged rape: Pastor Okafor dares VDM, Ogala to submit evidence

The legal team of Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has challenged actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and other online commentators to present concrete evidence of alleged rape and other claims against him to the Nigeria Police or face criminal action.



Speaking with the newsmen in Lagos yesterday, counsel to the cleric, Mr Ife Ajayi, described the allegations circulating on social media as false, malicious and part of what he termed a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement aimed at destroying his client’s reputation.



Ajayi said the allegations, which resurfaced prominently in December 2025, were initiated by Ogala and amplified by bloggers and online platforms without recourse to verification or Pastor Okafor’s response.



“Our client is a law-abiding Nigerian who has never been indicted for any of the allegations being bandied online. What we are witnessing is a trial by social media, not a lawful process,” Ajayi said.

He traced the origin of the dispute to a business relationship in late 2024 involving Ogala and a third party, from which Pastor Okafor later withdrew after determining that the expected objectives could not be achieved.

According to him, Ogala subsequently alleged that the cleric owed her N45 million, a claim he said was unfounded and later morphed into accusations of a romantic relationship, financial demands and, eventually, serious criminal allegations.



Ajayi further alleged that the attacks intensified ahead of Pastor Okafor’s wedding in December 2025, when Ogala allegedly demanded compensation in cash and later a house, while questioning his right to marry.