Pastor Chris Okafor kneels, apologises to Doris Ogala

Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Grace Nation Bible Ministry, has publicly apologised over the controversy involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, saying mistakes were made and asking for forgiveness from the church and the public.

During a church service, the cleric addressed the issue directly from the pulpit, admitting fault while disputing the claims made against him. He also knelt on the pulpit as he appealed for mercy.

“A lady called Doris Ogala… mistakes have been made in the past, and I tender an apology to everybody,” Okafor said. “But everything that was said is not true. There are so many lies in most of the things that were said.”

He apologised to Ogala and others who may have been offended, adding that he was ready to make restitution where necessary. “To Doris Ogala, I also say sorry. I apologise to everyone whom I have offended. I am ready to make restitution to anyone, any lady or man I have offended,” he said. “I am sorry. Forgive me.”

Describing himself as imperfect, the pastor said he had experienced a personal change and asked for prayers rather than condemnation. “I have never been perfect. I have had a new beginning,” he said. “I am kneeling before everyone and before the church, asking you to forgive me. You can judge me, but pray for me.”

The apology comes after weeks of public accusations by Ogala, who alleged that Okafor had been in a long-term relationship with her and had promised to marry her before later getting engaged to another woman. The actress claimed the development caused her emotional distress and damaged her reputation.

Through her lawyers, Ogala issued a demand letter to the pastor, asking for ₦1 billion in damages over what she described as a breach of promise and emotional harm. She also took to social media on several occasions to share her version of events, drawing widespread attention and debate online.

The situation escalated on December 20 when Ogala was arrested during a live social media broadcast in which she was discussing the matter. She was later released, with reports indicating that efforts were being made to resolve the dispute amicably.

Following her release, the actress said discussions were ongoing between both parties and that she was open to a peaceful resolution. She claimed that an offer of money was made to her to withdraw her statements.

Okafor, however, has maintained that many of the claims made against him are untrue. In earlier remarks to his congregation, he said allegations must be proven and urged members of the public to avoid rushing to judgment.

His latest apology appears to be an attempt to calm tensions and reset the narrative, even as the dispute remains unresolved. With talks reportedly still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the matter will end in a settlement or proceed to court.