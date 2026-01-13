Alumnus gifts UI research facility, offers scholarships

The University of Ibadan (UI) has signed a Deed of Gift for the donation of a research facility and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the institution of a scholarship scheme and an annual lecture series with International Energy Services Limited (IESL) to support the development of teaching and learning.

The Chairman of IESL and a UI @75 Ambassador, Dr. Diran Fawibe, who was in the university for the signing, was received by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

Prof. Olapegba said the ceremony marked the beginning of a sustainable relationship between UI and IESL, describing it as a model for industry–university collaboration to foster synergy between academia and industry in advancing education and innovation.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor thanked Dr. Fawibe for his past benefactions to the university and his renewed efforts to empower future leaders of Nigeria.

He lauded the donor’s commitment to the university and recalled that upon his decoration as a UI@75 Ambassador, Dr. Fawibe donated ₦20 million to the university and subsequently worked with IESL management to design a sustainable benefaction.

The research facility will be domiciled in the Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, with the Centre for Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Law (CPEEL) as the primary beneficiary.

The scholarships will be awarded annually to deserving students in the Departments of Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Economics, while the annual Diran Fawibe Lecture Series will focus on issues of national importance.

Prof. Olapegba said alumni, as the owners of the university, needed to be engaged strategically, adding that the UI@75 Ambassadorial Initiative had enabled the university to intensify efforts to reach out to its alumni as partners in development.

He also sought IESL’s collaboration on internship placements, industrial training, grants and other strategic partnerships to promote a sustainable town-gown relationship.

Speaking, the Chairman of IESL, Dr. Diran Fawibe, said the University of Ibadan made him the professional he had become, having benefitted from scholarships awarded by the institution.

He said UI has a prestigious history and described his undergraduate and postgraduate years at the university as “beautiful periods in the history of education in Nigeria.”

Fawibe said his motivation for giving back to his alma mater was the solid academic foundation and early career opportunities he received at the University of Ibadan.

He added that IESL is a leading indigenous energy services company established in 1990, with over 200 engineers providing comprehensive engineering, technical and project management services in oil and gas development across Africa.

He commended the university management for being active and proactive in sustaining the institution’s legacy and urged them to “keep the flag flying and maintain the tradition of excellence for which the University of Ibadan is known.”

Dr. Fawibe was accompanied by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of IESL, Engr. Bayo Ige; Manager, Legal Services/Company Secretary, Mrs. Adedayo Salami; and the Director of the UI Centre for Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Law, Prof. Olugbenga Falode.