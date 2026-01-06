22 communities suffer outage in Ibadan as IBEDC relocates facilities

No fewer than 22 communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, will experience daily power outages of about three hours from Monday, January 5, to Friday, January 9, 2026, following ongoing road construction works in parts of the city, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced.

The power distribution company disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, attributing the temporary outages to the relocation of its facilities and assets affected by road construction along Foodco Road and the Idi Isin axis of Ibadan.

According to IBEDC, the road project has necessitated the removal and repositioning of electricity infrastructure in the affected areas, leading to the planned switching off of some feeders during the period.

“Kindly be informed that due to ongoing road construction along Foodco Road, Idi Isin, Ibadan, IBEDC facilities and assets in the area are being relocated. As a result, some feeders will be switched off for approximately three hours daily from Monday, January 5, 2026, to Friday, January 9, 2026,” the statement read.

The company listed several residential, institutional and commercial areas expected to be affected by the outage. These include Alalubosa Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ogunkola, Museum, Akinola Maja, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Forestry College, Lead City, Lead British International School, House 18, Eleventh House, Commissionaire, Nursing Home, Sunrise Estate and Post Housing Estate.

Also listed are the AMI Complex, ODUA area, Police Headquarters, Apampa, The Heavens Estate, Blossom Heritage, Polo Club and the Baale Akintayo axis.

IBEDC said the measure was unavoidable, stressing that the safety of residents and its personnel remained a top priority during the relocation of power infrastructure.

The company appealed to affected customers for understanding and cooperation, assuring them that efforts were being made to complete the relocation exercise as quickly as possible and restore normal power supply.

While acknowledging the inconvenience the outage may cause, IBEDC said the temporary disruption was necessary to prevent damage to power equipment and ensure long-term service reliability after the completion of the road construction.

The announcement has generated concerns among residents and business owners in the affected communities, many of whom rely heavily on electricity for daily activities.

Some residents expressed worries about the impact of the outage on businesses, healthcare services and households, particularly amid rising energy costs.

IBEDC, however, reiterated its commitment to improving power supply across its franchise areas and urged customers to remain patient throughout the duration of the exercise.

The power company also advised customers to take necessary precautions, including switching off sensitive electrical appliances during outage periods, to prevent damage when power is restored.