Amaechi, Obi urge FG to focus on tackling insecurity

Former presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking the political will to address the rising wave of killings, terrorist attacks and kidnappings across the country.

Amaechi, in a statement, said the Federal Government had failed to provide adequate protection for citizens, noting that the recent surge in violent attacks had further exposed gaps in Nigeria’s security architecture and eroded public confidence.

He listed a series of attacks recorded within a week, including the killing of innocent citizens in Plateau State, the reported abduction of secondary schoolgirls in Kebbi, an ambush on soldiers in Borno that led to the abduction and killing of Brigadier General M. Uba, an attack on a church in Kwara, and the kidnapping of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal, in Kaduna.

The former Minister of Transportation said, “These incidents are too many to be ignored, the government need to step up its game, sharpen its response to terrorist activities, strengthen military intelligence and tactical operations, and live up to the expectations of its people.”

He added that the security turnaround achieved during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State was proof that progress was possible with decisive action.

“We did it in Rivers State; it can be done in the country. We are prepared to help if you request help,” Amaechi said.

Also, a former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as a “disgraced nation,” blaming the government for worsening insecurity and actively undermining opposition parties.

Obi’s remarks come in the wake of multiple violent attacks across the country, including recent terrorist incidents in Kwara and Kebbi states, and the killing of a one-star general by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

Reacting on his X handle, Obi questioned why the government appears more focused on weakening opposition parties than addressing the country’s security challenges.

“A few weeks ago, when President Trump described our country as ‘now disgraced,’ many were outraged. Yet, how can we dispute it when, within a single week, 25 people were kidnapped, and one of our generals, along with other officers, was killed?” Obi wrote. “Today, we witness another troubling terror attack in Kwara State. Rather than uniting in this critical moment, we are consumed by internal wrangling, party squabbles, and distractions.”

Obi accused the government of deliberately fostering crises within the PDP, Labour Party, SDP, and other political formations to weaken them, contrasting it with the approach of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who emphasised the stability of all political parties as essential for democracy.

He added, “In democratic nations, opposition is respected, elections reflect the will of the people, and governance involves carrying everyone along for peace and prosperity. A New Nigeria is possible.”