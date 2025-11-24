Ambode attributes low IGR in sub-nationals to poor investment in technology 

.Urges FG to engage CITN for success of new tax reform

FORMER Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has attributed the lack of investments in technology by most sub-nationals to low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across the states, saying that the use of technology and obtaining data to improve revenue generation are critical to the reform in the new tax laws.

Ambode, who shared his experience as the Accountant General and later Governor of Lagos State, said he saw at close quarters the benefits, with specifics that the state invested heavily in technology to achieve an improved IGR.

The former governor spoke during the yearly dinner and awards ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), at the weekend, stating that everyone has a role to play to ensure that the key benefits of the tax reform, especially on growth and economic development, are felt by the people at the sub-national levels.

Ambode, who was the chairman of the occasion, said: “My interest is in the increased collection that will catalyse development in my community. The tax reform should result in more money for the states and local councils, which will in turn drive genuine changes and development in these places.”

He emphasised the importance of paying taxes to fund public services and stimulate economic growth and development, saying that when the results of effective utilisation of tax revenues are clear, the huge challenge of getting more people into the tax net would be mitigated.

Ambode, therefore, said that for the tax reform to yield better results, the Federal Government must have adequate human resources to anchor the various aspects of collections, prospects, and enlightenment.

To this end, he said that the government should actively engage the CITN as public relations advocates, so that the new reform goes to the next level of acceptance and engagement.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said that for an efficient and equitable tax system, the new tax laws would lead to progressive taxation and taxing the poor, giving room for people to pay according to their abilities.

Also, President and Chairman of Governing Council, CITN, Innocent Ohagwa, said with the new tax reform Acts set for full implementation from January 1, 2026, their task as an Institute and as professionals was far from over, saying: “It is just the beginning.

“Our collective expertise, which has been refined through years of training, experience, and dedication to professionalism, must now become the engine that drives the reform through continuous advocacy and individual/collective support from paper to practice.”