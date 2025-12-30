Amnesty International, PDP condemn attack on Pedro Obaseki

Amnesty International Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State have condemned the alleged abduction of Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, a cousin to the former Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, by youths suspected to be thugs in Benin City.



Dozens of youths on Sunday, December 28, 2025, allegedly abducted the media guru and renowned filmmaker, attacked and stripped him at a football field at Uwa Primary School, Igbesamwen, in Benin City.



Amnesty International, in a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook official pages, described the alleged abduction as barbaric and humiliating.



The group, while noting that what happened to Pedro Obaseki is unlawful and shows complete disdain for due process, called on the Nigerian Police to investigate the incident and ensure that all those involved in the crime are brought to justice.



The statement reads: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the barbaric and unlawful abduction and humiliation of Pedro Obaseki, who was attacked and stripped on Sunday by thugs at Uwa Primary School, where he went to play football. After being stripped naked, he was dragged through the streets over alleged comments at a public gathering.



“The incident shared in a viral video shows chilling disregard for human dignity. The mob was carrying arms and chanting death songs through the streets while dragging Obaseki and making him beg for his life in tears.”



In its statement, the Edo State chapter of PDP opined that the conduct of the youths who attacked Pedro Obaseki does not represent the character, history, or values of the Benin people.



The statement signed by Publicity Secretary, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, noted that Benin civilisation is renowned for dignity, restraint, order, and respect for human worth.

It added that the hooligans who carried out the atrocity do not speak for Benin, nor do they embody its culture, stating that they are a disgrace to it.