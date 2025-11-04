Anambra: IGP tasks candidates, supporters, others on peace, tolerance

• Warns IPOB, ESN as parties, candidates sign peace accord

• 2,802,790 voters to decide candidates’ fate

Five days to the Anambra State off-cycle governorship poll, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has charged candidates of participating political parties and their followers to embrace peace before, during and after the election.

Yesterday, 16 political parties and their candidates signed the Peace Accord ahead of the election.

The IGP warned non-state actors, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN), and state-backed vigilante group, Ebubeagu, to stay off the state during the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that 2,802,790 eligible voters are on the final register for the election.

Egbetokun gave the charge to the candidates yesterday, in Awka, after he witnessed the signing of the ‘Peace Accord’ among the flag bearers of political parties participating in the election on November 8, 2025.

Also, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, were on the ground to witness the signing.

He emphasised the importance of tolerance and respect for democratic values, urging all candidates and their supporters to commit genuinely to peace before, during and after the election.

Reaffirming the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to provide adequate security for the election, the police boss stressed that the police would remain neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He commended the Anambra Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, for his proactive security engagements and continuous advocacy for peaceful participation across the state.

Some of the candidates present pledged to uphold the principles of non-violence, urging their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly and respect the electoral process.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ikenga Tochukwu, described the Peace Accord as a significant step towards fostering harmony and mutual trust among stakeholders.

Candidates that signed the Peace Accord include Governor Charles Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ukachukwu Nicholas of All Progressives Congress (APC).