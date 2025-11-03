Anambra Election: IGP sues for peace as parties sign peace accord

All candidates and their political parties involved in the upcoming Saturday, November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship election have signed a peace accord for peace and decorum, both before and during the weekend poll.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Egbetokun Kayode, who was in Awka this afternoon to supervise the signing, on the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC), noted that it was in an effort to ensure a peaceful, credible, and violence-free governorship election in the state.

The brief but colourful event took place at the International Conference Centre Awka, the state capital, and was witnessed and organised by the NPC.

It brought together political leaders, security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, and traditional rulers.

The IGP, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja, DIG Ben Okolo, reiterated the importance of political tolerance and respect for democratic values, urging all candidates and their supporters to genuinely commit to peace before, during, and after the election.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the police and other security agencies to provide adequate security for the election. He pointed out that the police would remain neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties as always, throughout the election period.

The IGP commended the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, for his proactive security measures/ engagements, as well as his continuous advocacy for peace across the state.

The political parties and candidates also pledged to uphold the principles of non-violence, urging their members and supporters to conduct themselves responsibly and respect the electoral process.

The signing of the peace accord remains a significant step toward fostering harmony, mutual trust, and respect among stakeholders as Anambra prepares for the governorship poll.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, has officially declared her intention to contest for the office of the Governor of Anambra State in the upcoming November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

The actress made the announcement today on her official X (formerly Twitter) page, revealing that she will be contesting under the African Action Congress (AAC) banner. In her post, Ifemeludike wrote: “I am the flag bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC) and I’m proud to say that I’m the best candidate in the November 8, Anambra Gubernatorial election. The lighthouse is about to be lit.

”The announcement has since drawn attention across social media, marking a new chapter for the actress. Ifemeludike’s decision to run for office places her among the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have sought to transition from entertainment to public service. Though she did not reveal further details about her political agenda or campaign plans, her post suggests confidence in her vision for the state.

The phrase “The light house is about to be lit” appears to symbolise her promise of transformation and leadership renewal. Ifemeludike, who has often used her platform to speak on national issues, Anambra politics, and social justice, has also been vocal about the need for moral leadership and accountability among public officials. Her emergence as the AAC flag bearer comes at a time when political parties in Anambra are preparing for intense campaigns ahead of the election.