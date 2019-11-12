Another Kano kidnapped child rescued in Onitsha

Again, the anti- Kidnapping squad of the Nigerian police has rescued 11-year-old Muhammad Yau from a suspected child theft camp in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Muhammad was reportedly abducted by the child traffickers at his parent’s PRP Quarters in Kano since 2014 before the successful rescued operation that nipped the culprits.

Barely three weeks ago, the police rescued nine children who were kidnapped in Kano, at child slavery camp in same Onitsha, Anambra state after the victims spent four years in captivity.

According to release issued by police spokesman in Kano, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, the IGP anti- Kidnapping team intercepted the suspected abductors one Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul, while negotiating to sell out the victim to one Ebere Ogbodo at the sum of N200,000.

DSP Haruna revealed that the suspected culprits are presently in the command’s custody and would be charged for “criminal conspiracy, Kidnapping, concealment and keeping in confinement a kidnapped person, buying and selling of minor and trafficking in person as soon as investigation completed.”

“The Victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul and sold to Ebere Ogbodo at the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and renamed as Chinedu Ogbodo,” Haruna said.

“All suspects are currently under investigation. Effort is in top gear to rescue more kidnapped children.

“The Command is using this means to thank the good people of the state for their Support, Patience and their efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the State,” Haruna said.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje last week inaugurated panel of inquiry to investigate the incessant child Kidnapping in Kano. The Governor had vowed to amend the state penal code to implement the death sentence for persons found guilty of Kidnapping.