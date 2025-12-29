Anthony Joshua: Sanwo-Olu condoles with victims’ families

Following the accident that involved former British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and provided an update on the condition of the injured.

In a statement released on his Instagram page, the governor confirmed that the accident, which occurred near Sagamu in Ogun State, claimed the lives of two British men who were travelling with the boxer.

Sanwo-Olu said the vehicle conveying Joshua and members of his team collided with a stationary truck, describing the incident as tragic.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray that God grants them the strength to bear this painful loss,” the governor said.

The Lagos State governor also gave assurances about the health condition of Joshua and another passenger who sustained injuries in the crash.

According to him, both were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos for medical attention.

“Anthony Joshua and one other passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos. Following several clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency interventions at this time,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added that a comprehensive medical team had been put in place to monitor their condition closely and ensure they receive adequate care.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he had been informed that Joshua was conscious and responding well, and in communication with his family.

“I am informed that Anthony Joshua is conscious and relating well with his family,” he said.

The governor further stated that the governments of Lagos and Ogun States were jointly monitoring the situation to ensure that all necessary support was provided to the injured and that appropriate steps were taken in response to the incident.

Sanwo-Olu also revealed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash had already commenced.

He noted that relevant authorities were working to establish the cause of the accident and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents along the busy expressway.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash have already commenced,” the statement read.

The governor thanked members of the public for the concern shown since news of the accident emerged, noting the outpouring of messages and prayers for the victims and the injured.

“I appreciate the concern shown by members of the public and kindly request privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family during this difficult period,” he said.