Two Britons dead as Anthony Joshua survives motor accident in Ogun

British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has survived a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of two British men travelling with him.

The crash occurred on Monday along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collided with a stationary truck.

Police confirmed that Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries while seated in the rear of the vehicle.

“The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated,” said Ogun State Police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi.

“He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and [is] receiving medical attention.”

Eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo noted that Joshua was travelling with three others when the crash occurred.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash,” he said.

Orojo added that the passenger beside the driver and the person seated next to Joshua died instantly.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the accident to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

FRSC spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a statement after the incident on Monday, confirmed that five men were involved, with two fatalities, one injury and two escaping unhurt.

The remains of the deceased, identified as British nationals, were deposited at Livewell Morgue in Sagamu.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well parked by the side of the road,” Ogungbemide said.

The Ogun State Government expressed condolences to the bereaved families and sympathy to Joshua. Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the incident as “deeply unfortunate and painful, particularly with the loss of precious lives.”

He added, “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, which the State considers a devastating loss. As we mourn collectively, we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also reacted. In a post on his verified X account on Tuesday, Atiku said he was “deeply saddened” by news of the incident, which occurred in the Makun area of the state, and offered prayers for Joshua’s recovery.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State. I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery. My heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident.”

Joshua, who has family roots in Sagamu, was in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December, a fight he won by sixth-round knockout. The bout marked his return to the ring after a 15-month layoff, with plans already underway for a potential clash with Tyson Fury in 2026.

The accident has prompted renewed warnings from the FRSC to motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking and excessive speed, particularly during the festive season when traffic volumes are high. The damaged Lexus SUV has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division office, while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Joshua remains under medical observation at an undisclosed hospital, while tributes continue to pour in for the two men who lost their lives in the incident.