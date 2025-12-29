Anthony Joshua: What you may not know about two men killed in Ogun crash

As the world continues to grapple with the harsh realities that trailed Monday’s accident involving former World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, attention has been shifted to the two gentlemen who lost their lives in the accident.

Below are fresh facts on the two crew members who passed on in a fatal accident that occurred along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State.

1. The two people who died in the Anthony Joshua crash, Latz and Sina Evovle, were coaches and close friends of his.

2. Sina Evovle was Anthony Joshua’s strength & conditioning coach. Sina was seen preparing him for his Jake Paul fight 2 weeks ago. He was full of life and excited when the crew landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, in the early hours of Monday. He was seen posting videos of their arrival, and the social media is awash with his last post after he passed on a few hours later

3, Latif, aka “Latz” / “Healthy_Mindset” on Instagram, was a close friend, AJ’s personal trainer. Latif was a physical trainer and a devoted muslim with over 11.6k subscribers on Instagram

Although Latif’s nationalities is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, Sina was originally from Syria even though it is not yet confirmed if both men were carrying a British passport before their death. Tributes continued to pour in for both men on all social media handles, with Latif’s Instagram page filled with hundreds of condolence messages from fellow Muslim brothers.

The boxing champion, 36, was on his way to see family when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in the back of smashed into a stationary truck shortly after 11am today on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun. Images of the SUV’s crumpled wreckage were released by Nigerian officials, while a Mitsubishi believed to be part of Joshua’s convoy sat undamaged just yards away.

Five people were involved in the collision, with photos revealing how the vehicle was destroyed, with the car’s doors ripped out and the roof smashed out of place. Footage posted online earlier shows the former heavyweight world champion shirtless and looking dazed as he sat in the wrecked vehicle among shattered glass.

But while two of the five people involved in the collision died, Joshua miraculously cheated death and was later seen in the front seat of an emergency vehicle speaking to officials.

Joshua was seated behind the driver during the crash and survived despite two fatalities in the collision. He was later seen in an emergency vehicle speaking to officials. A relative expressed shock at the news, hoping for Joshua’s speedy recovery and offering prayers for those who lost their lives. Joshua was reportedly on holiday visiting family when the accident occurred and had shared a video of playing table tennis just hours before.