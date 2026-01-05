APC credits Benjamin Kalu’s grassroots strategy for defections in Abia

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is strengthening its grassroots presence in Abia State amid a wave of defections from rival political parties, in what it describes as an early signal of shifting political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released in Umuahia on Monday, the APC South East Mandate Forum attributed the recent developments to sustained grassroots engagement led by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and a leading figure in the party’s South East strategy.

Abia State is currently governed by the Labour Party, which recorded a significant electoral breakthrough in the state during the 2023 elections. However, the APC forum claimed that recent months have seen increasing numbers of politicians and grassroots supporters defecting from the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and smaller political groups.

According to the forum, defections have occurred across several wards and local government areas, with some former members publicly renouncing their previous affiliations and declaring support for the APC. The group said the trend reflects growing dissatisfaction with governance in the state and renewed interest in the APC as an alternative platform.

“Across communities in Abia, there is a visible realignment taking place,” the statement said, adding that the movement was driven by “conviction rather than pressure”.

The forum credited Mr Kalu’s approach to what it described as consistent, people-focused engagement at the community level. It said the deputy speaker has remained active across the state, holding consultations with local leaders, youth groups, market associations, women’s organisations and professionals, even during the holiday period when political activity typically slows.

While acknowledging that political realignments are common in the lead-up to election cycles, the APC group argued that the scale and visibility of recent defections suggested deeper shifts in public sentiment. It also said the influx of new members had helped stabilise internal party structures in Abia, easing long-standing factional tensions and restoring confidence among supporters.

The forum further noted that Mr Kalu’s position within the national leadership of the APC had reassured defectors that they would have representation and relevance within the party. As deputy speaker, it said, he serves as a link between national decision-making and local political aspirations.

Political analysts say Abia’s evolving dynamics reflect broader competition across the South East, a region traditionally resistant to the APC but increasingly contested in recent elections. They caution, however, that early momentum does not always translate into electoral success, particularly in states where incumbent parties retain strong grassroots networks.

The APC forum said it viewed the developments not as routine defections but as groundwork for a longer-term strategy ahead of 2027. It stressed that the party’s focus would remain on patient organisation, unity and sustained engagement rather than confrontational rhetoric.

“As Abia moves closer to the next election cycle, the foundations being laid now will matter,” the group said, describing the current phase as one of rebuilding and reconnection with voters at the grassroots.

The statement was signed by Onyebuchi Okorie, coordinator of the APC South East Mandate Forum.