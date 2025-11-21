APC forum condemns terrorist attack on church in Kwara

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum in Kwara South, Chief James Ayeni, has condemned the Tuesday killings and abductions by terrorists at a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti Local Government, describing it as barbaric, unconscionable and condemnable.

In a press release, Chief Ayeni stated that the recent mayhem at Eruku was disheartening.

Supporting his views with statistics, Ayeni recalled the attacks on Oke-Ode, Babanla and Oreke axis of Ifelodun LGA, where about 15 vigilantes, 12 Forest Guards and a Traditional Ruler were massacred.

According to him, about two years ago in Koro axis of Ekiti LG, “the Women leader of APC in the ward was abducted and subsequently killed by the bandits.

“As if that was not sad enough, the Kabiyesi of Koro, Oba Olusegun Aremu, was gruesomely murdered while his Olori was kidnapped. These are just a few of the havoc wreaked in the Ekiti Local Government Area.

“In another dimension, not less than 50 people have been attacked by the bandits along Osi/Obbo-Ayegunle road in the last two years,” he recalled.

He added that both Isin and Irepodun LGAs have not been spared from the menace of banditry, saying, “Enough should be enough”.

The forum, however, commiserated with the Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olarewaju, the bereaved families, and the entire CAC membership.

The statement therefore commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahaman Abdulrasaq for rising to the occasion by deploying heavy security personnel to the Eruku axis.

He also commended President Tinubu for approving the construction of the Ilorin-Kabba expressway, which had been neglected over the years.

This positive step will go a long way toward strengthening security and addressing the threat posed by subversive elements along the route.

Ayeni also appreciated the Commissioner of Police in the state, the vigilante groups and Eruku Youths for their gallantry and bravery in defending their ancestral land.

He condoled all the traditional rulers and the entire people of Kwara South on the unfortunate incidents.

In other news, Kwara State governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sought more urgent security deployment to Ekiti Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area.

AbdulRazaq’s request followed Tuesday’s attack by masked men who stormed a church, killing about five people, injuring scores and kidnapping several worshippers, including a pastor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area. He requested that this new measure be activated immediately.