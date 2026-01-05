APC, opposition bicker over dep gov’s WAEC result in Ekiti

Respect Ekiti, Osun voters’ choice, bishop urges INEC

Opposition political parties have expressed concerns about the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Mrs Monisade Afuye. Afuye is being criticised for having two credits and two passes in four subjects overall.

Meanwhile, the Bishop, Ijesa North Diocese (Anglican Communion), Isaac Oluyamo, called on INEC to respect the sacredness of the ballot and allow the people’s votes to count in the coming Ekiti and Osun states governorship polls.

The WAEC certificate, part of the particulars of the governorship candidates and their deputies released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indicated that Afuye sat for the examination in June 1978 at Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti, with four WAEC subjects recorded.

The deputy governor scored credits in Literature-in-English and Economics, and passes in History and Mathematics.The deputy governor’s certificate attracted criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), questioning Afuye’s suitability for public office, in a state that prides itself as the Fountain of Knowledge.

The South-West PDP Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, in a statement yesterday, expressed concerns over the academic credentials of the deputy governor.

Atofarati described the development as “embarrassing” and a “slap” on Ekiti, a state widely renowned as a Fountain of Knowledge and Centre of Intellectual Excellence.

He stated: “This is a source of embarrassment for all Ekiti people. A state widely celebrated for academic excellence and intellectual prowess deserves better. It is disheartening that the APC is presenting a candidate with such a record for the sensitive office of deputy governor.

“Imagine someone who today submits a low-level and unconvincing school certificate being expected tomorrow to represent a governor at meetings of professors and technocrats. What exactly does such a person have to offer?”

The state Publicity Secretary of ADC, Gboyega Aribisogan, also faulted the O’Level result submitted by Afuye to INEC, citing what he described as unresolved doubts about its authenticity.

However, Ekiti APC Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, dismissed the criticisms as baseless, politically-motivated and a desperate attempt by opposition parties to gain relevance ahead of the June 20 governorship election.

Dipe accused the opposition of “sensationalising” Afuye’s WAEC results to undermine public confidence in the APC, insisting that the deputy governor met all constitutional requirements to contest the election.

EKITI and Osun states governorship polls are scheduled for July 20 and August 8, 2026, respectively. Ahead of the elections, stakeholders have continued to express diverse opinions on INEC’s readiness to conduct credible polls.

Joining calls for the electoral body to conduct free and fair elections, Oluyamo, during his sermon during the 2026 thanksgiving service of the diocese, at St. Matthew’s Church, Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, yesterday, urged INEC to “let the choice of the people stand.”

The cleric also charged the police and other security agencies to “strip themselves of partisanship” and discharge their duties with professionalism and the fear of God.

“With the Ekiti and Osun elections on the horizon, I appeal to the federal authorities and INEC to respect the sacredness of the ballot. Let the choice of the people stand,” Oluyamo said.

In his remarks to President Bola Tinubu on insecurity, the Anglican bishop said, despite efforts to rid the country of perpetrators of violent crimes, abductions, banditry and other criminal acts, fear still looms on highways across the nation.

While commending Tinubu and steps taken by his administration to mitigate security challenges, Oluyamo said “half-measures are no longer enough.”