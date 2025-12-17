We’re unaware of any financial impropriety in reps’ oversight exercise — WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stated that it is not aware of any financial impropriety involving the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies during its recent oversight activities.

Speaking on the issue, the Head of WAEC’s Nigeria National Office, Amos Dangut, said the council had no knowledge of any request for funds by the committee. “I am the head of WAEC. I am not aware of anything like that,” he said.

A member of the committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said that the panel neither requested nor retained funds improperly, noting that all financial transactions related to the oversight exercise were transparent and appropriately documented.

“WAEC and other examination bodies have not been formally implicated in any wrongdoing and have maintained that they were not involved in any disputed financial transactions,” he said.

He added that no official findings of misconduct have been issued against the committee or any examination body in connection with the oversight exercise.

The clarification comes amid public discourse following engagements between the House committee and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) during an investigation into a technical issue that affected the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The investigation began in March 2025 after the House of Representatives adopted a motion of urgent public importance calling for a review of aspects of the examination process.

In the course of the exercise, the committee requested JAMB to submit documents relating to its budgets, revenue generation, remittances and financial implementation for multiple years.

Recall that the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had tendered an apology to the House of Representatives following an earlier disagreement between a JAMB official and the committee during an investigative hearing.

Prof. Oloyede rendered the apology when he appeared before the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies to submit documents earlier requested by lawmakers.

The apology followed an incident at a previous hearing involving a JAMB director who attended on behalf of the Registrar. Prof. Oloyede dissociated the Board from the conduct in question and reaffirmed his respect for the National Assembly and its oversight responsibilities.

He assured the committee that similar issues would not reoccur and confirmed that all outstanding documents requested by lawmakers had been submitted.