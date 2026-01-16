APC Osun guber candidate Oyebamiji begins PhD in public administration at OAU

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State off-cycle election, has begun a doctoral programme in Public Administration and Governance at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Oyebamiji announced his admission on his verified X handle, emphasising that the decision is driven by a desire to strengthen his capacity for leadership and public service rather than acquiring additional titles. “This moment is not about adding titles, but about deepening capacity. Leadership and governance must continually be strengthened by knowledge, because societies are not transformed by chance or happenstance, but through deliberate investment in ideas, systems and people,” he said.

The former Osun State Commissioner for Finance and Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) outlined his educational background, which he described as a continuous preparation for service. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Banking and Finance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan; a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University; and an MBA from the University of Ado-Ekiti. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. “Each stage has further sharpened my understanding of institutions, development, and responsible leadership,” Oyebamiji added.

He noted that the doctoral programme is part of his commitment to lifelong learning, which he believes is essential for effective governance. “This doctoral programme reinforces my commitment to continuous personal development as a tool for collective social engineering. If we truly desire better governance and a more functional society, we must be willing to constantly re-educate and re-equip ourselves for the demands of our time,” he said.

also framed his decision as a model for young Nigerians. “Beyond personal growth, this step is about example. In a society where many young people are searching for direction, I hope this decision speaks clearly: education is not a phase; it is a lifelong responsibility,” he stated.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to God, his family, mentors and supporters, reiterating that the pursuit of knowledge underpins his commitment to public service.