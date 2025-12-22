Computer engineer becomes OAU professor at 39

A renowned Computer Engineer, academic, and entrepreneur, Dr Segun Aina, has been appointed Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at the age of 39.



This achievement makes him one of the youngest professors in his field in Nigeria. Aina’s elevation to the rank of professor is a testament to his outstanding academic contributions, impactful research, and commitment to bridging theory and practice within Nigeria’s education and technology ecosystem.



He currently serves in the Computer Engineering Department at OAU, where he holds several departmental and faculty responsibilities.



A distinguished scholar, Aina obtained his Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom, in 2008, followed by a Master of Science (MSc) in Internet Computing and Network Security from Loughborough University in 2009. He later earned his Doctorate (PhD) in Digital Signal Processing, also from Loughborough University.

Reacting to his appointment, Aina said: “This milestone is a humbling reminder that excellence, discipline, and purpose-driven work can accelerate impact. I see this professorship not as a destination, but as a renewed responsibility to contribute more meaningfully to academia, industry, and national development.”



Beyond academia, Aina has established a reputation as a pragmatic academic and serial entrepreneur, dedicated to translating research into practical solutions.



In 2010, he co-founded Fluid Click Solutions Ltd, an IT services and engineering project management company. His business interests span EduTech, Agriculture, Hospitality, Capacity Building, and Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

C

ommenting on the appointment, a senior university official at OAU described the elevation as well-deserved.



“Aina’s promotion to the rank of Professor is a reflection of his scholarly depth, strong research credentials, and commitment to academic leadership. He exemplifies the calibre of faculty the University is proud to project to the global academic community,” he said.