APC’s e-registration key to party’s preparedness, game plan ahead of 2027 – Adetimehin

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Ade Adetimehin, at the weekend, disclosed that the ongoing nationwide electronic membership registration and revalidation of the ruling party is critical to its strategic preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

While emphasising that the e-registration will in no small measure strengthen and further solidify the party’s foundation ahead of the poll, Adetimehin described the digital drive as an essential tool for planning, mobilisation, and reinforcing the party in the state as well as across the country.

The state party chairman, who stated this in his Idanre hometown after revalidating his membership, stressed that the move will ensure a credible and verifiable membership database as well as enhance internal democratic processes and improve party coordination at all levels.

Adetimehin, who appealed to party leaders and executives at all levels to intensify grassroots mobilisation and awareness, stated that proper documentation is necessary to justify the party’s numerical strength.

According to him, the process will capture new entrants and will also update the records of existing members in order to ensure accurate representation and participation in party activities.

“Let me use this opportunity to encourage our party members to actively participate in the ongoing e-registration exercise. The success of this process will determine how well we organise, plan and mobilise as a party. I urge all members to come out en masse and register.

“As the leading party in Ondo State and Nigeria, we should justify our numerical strength through proper documentation of our membership. I also encourage party leaders and stakeholders to not only participate but to intensify mobilisation and awareness creation at the grassroots,” Adetimehin stated.

Adetimehinz, who assured members of fairness and transparency in the party’s affairs, urged ward, local government and state executives to mobilise members to take advantage of the exercise, stressing that the process is simple, transparent and accessible.

He further assured that the party leadership would address any technical challenges that might arise during the exercise to ensure that no willing member is left out, while appealing to party stalwarts to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the process.

The APC chairman added that the e-registration aligns with the party’s commitment to reforms and the use of technology to deepen participation and accountability within its structures, noting that unity and discipline remain critical to the party’s progress in the state.

Adetimehin reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to justice, equity, fairness, and inclusive governance, assuring that the party would continue to carry the people along in all its programmes.