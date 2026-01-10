ADC targets 2.3 million members in Delta, vows to challenge APC grip

As political realignments gather momentum ahead of future elections in Delta State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to register about 2.3 million members, positioning itself as a potential disruptor in a state long dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s strategy was unveiled at the weekend in Asaba by a national member of the ADC Membership Revalidation, Mobilisation and Registration Committee, Prof. Festus Arunaye, during the inauguration of the Delta State chapter of the committee.

Arunaye said the large-scale registration drive is aimed at redefining political participation in the state and providing what he described as “real dividends of democracy” to residents.

He said the target underscores the party’s growing confidence in Delta’s highly competitive political environment, where established parties enjoy deeper structures, greater resources and wider grassroots networks.

Arunaye insisted that the ADC’s appeal lies in its identity as a “party of the masses,” stressing that no single individual, regardless of wealth or influence, is allowed to dominate the party’s affairs.

He disclosed that prospective members would be required to pay a token ₦500 registration fee, adding that the exercise would be conducted through both electronic and physical platforms.

Urging party members and coordinators to take the registration exercise seriously, Arunaye said its outcome would shape the party’s future fortunes in the state.

He also dismissed speculation about internal divisions, declaring that the ADC in Delta State remains united and free of factions.At a stakeholders’ meeting, registration materials including ADC membership booklets, party flags, branded face caps and Nigerian flags were formally presented to local government area coordinators.

The items were handed over by a member of the party’s transition committee, Mr. George Timinimi, to facilitate grassroots mobilisation across the state.