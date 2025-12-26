Araraume salutes Christians at Christmas, calls for unity among Nigerians

A senior chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, Ph.D., has enjoined Christians to reflect on the import of Christmas brought about by the birth of Jesus Christ and its redemptive hope to millions of Christians and non-Christians around the world.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Araraume urged Christians and non-Christians to use the opportunity of the celebration to rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice, and tolerance as embodied in the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ.

He conveyed his heartfelt Christmas wishes to Christians around the world.

Araraume further stated that the Christmas season is a profound reminder of selflessness, compassion, and service to humanity—principles that must continue to guide leadership and citizenship alike.

He also showered encomiums on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for embarking on policies and programmes that are people-centred. He implored leaders at the sub-national level to emulate the President by putting smiles on people at the grassroots level.

He said: “As we celebrate Christmas, let us reflect on the significance of the season and reach out to one another. May the occasion bring us peace, hope, joy, and the warmth of friendship and brotherhood.”

“I thank President Bola Tinubu for embarking on policies and programmes that have taken Nigerians from the doldrums and have seen substantial progress in the development of the country. I plead with leaders at the sub-national level to emulate Mr. President since they are closer to the grassroots.”

He urged Nigerians to harp on compassion towards the less privileged and admonished Christians to remember those who cannot afford to celebrate and make a conscious effort to reach out to them.

“We should take time to ponder the sufferings of the poor who are not privileged to celebrate. And that is why, as Christians, we have an obligation to leave the comfort of our everyday life to help the poor amongst us, just as Christ did for humanity. Above all, let us reflect on the value of family, friendship, fellowship, and brotherhood.”

Araraume encouraged Christians to let the spirit of Christmas inspire peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and a renewed sense of communal duty, while urging families and communities to strengthen ties of love and understanding during the festivities.

“Once more, I wish Nigerians Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance,” the statement read.