Armed forces celebration: Abiodun urges Nigerians to keep supporting families of fallen heroes

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appealed to Nigerians to remember and support the families of fallen heroes beyond annual remembrance.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Oyedele Salako, at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Parade at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, on Wednesday, urged governments at all levels to improve welfare support for the families left behind by the fallen heroes.

Salako-Oyedele stated that the event is organised to honour men and women who gave their lives to protect the country from both internal and external threats.

“We are celebrating our Armed Forces who continue to serve this country despite all challenges. They’re putting their lives on the line for the unity and security of the country,” she said.

“We’re also remembering our fallen heroes who died in the course of duty and those who were maimed in the course of duty. That’s why today is a joint celebration.” According to her, remembering the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and caring for their families is the best way to keep their legacies alive.

“We had Jumat and Church services. His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, reiterated our commitment to supporting the families of our fallen heroes at all times. Our prayer is that our country remains united, united through the efforts of all. We thank them very much for what they do for our country, we reiterate our support for the families they left behind,” she said.

She added that Nigerians should show love, compassion, and support to the families of those who paid the ultimate price for the nation.

Highlights of the celebration include the release of pigeons and the laying of wreaths by the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge, top Armed Forces officers, and Paramount Monarchs in the state.