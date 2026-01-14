Why Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day should be a public holiday

The 15th of January is celebrated annually as Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day (AFRD). This day honours the supreme price paid by fallen heroes of the Nigerian military.

It recognises the sacrifices of serving soldiers and veterans who have fought under challenging climatic, psychological, social, and physical conditions to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian State. The date also marks the end of hostilities between the Nigerian state and the secessionist Republic of Biafra, following the latter’s surrender on January 15, 1970.

While the AFRD has gained symbolic recognition among members of the Nigerian military community and the public, who acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of the Nigerian military to the country’s unity and survival, the activities associated with it remain mostly military in nature: ceremonial parades, official wreath-laying ceremonies, and events held in military barracks.

For the average Nigerian citizen, it is just another national day lacking deep reflection, appreciation, or symbolic significance. Therefore, this article argues and advocates for its designation as a national public holiday. Doing so would help highlight the sacrifices and service of the Nigerian military to the broader civilian population and foster greater appreciation and civil-military cooperation.

Designating the AFRD as a national public holiday could enhance national unity during this time of growing social mistrust, insecurity, and division. It also has the potential to boost civilian-military relations. This is especially important given the strained relationship between the Nigerian military and its citizens, evidenced by human rights abuses committed by the military, many of which have occurred not only during the current democratic era but also date back to the decades of military rule in the country.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to establish January 15th as a national public holiday to wholly recognise and appreciate the service and sacrifices of active personnel and veterans.

Although AFRD is often viewed primarily as a military event, the effects of Nigeria’s various low-intensity armed conflicts have also impacted civilian communities, whose safety depends on military efforts. This supports transforming AFRD into a shared national celebration that extends beyond the military and includes civilians, whom the military is meant to protect.

Therefore, a public holiday like AFRD, similar to the October 1st Independence Day celebrations, can foster a sense of national ownership, belonging, and unity. It can also encourage private and civil society groups to organize commemorative events through partnerships with established military charities such as the Nigerian Legion, the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association (RANAO), the Defence and Police Officers Associations (DEPOWA), various Officers Wives Associations (OWA), the Military Wives Association (MIWA), and other social groups dedicated to protecting their interests. These efforts help raise public awareness about AFRD and the patriotism and sacrifices of the Nigerian military.

Declaring the day a national holiday would promote public reflection and support for the sacrifices of Nigerian military families, including wives and children of serving officers and personnel, wives and caregivers of wounded soldiers and disabled veterans, widows of fallen heroes, veterans suffering from combat-related injuries, and other post-combat conditions. It would also inspire calls for greater accountability and transparency regarding the human costs of military operations and their effects on families and communities.

This would humanise military personnel in the eyes of civilians and honour veterans and their families, as Nigerian veterans often return from service to a society that rarely recognises their sacrifice, facing unemployment, trauma, and neglect. A public holiday would also create an opportunity to draw more national attention to the needs of active soldiers and veterans, encourage policy discussions on veteran welfare and rehabilitation, and serve as a platform for fundraising and veteran-support initiatives, similar to practices in advanced militaries.

Like other militaries with remembrance days, such as the United States (Veterans Day on November 11th and Memorial Day on the last Monday in May), the United Kingdom (Remembrance Sunday, observed annually on the second Sunday in November), and Ghana (Veterans Day on November 11), which all establish dedicated national holidays or nationwide observances to honour their fallen soldiers and veterans, Nigeria—with its history of civil war, a notable peacekeeping record, and ongoing internal security challenges—has even greater reason to do likewise. A national AFRD holiday would place Nigeria within this global tradition of respect and remembrance for its military.

Nigeria’s diversity is its strength, and the Nigerian military remains one of the most ethnically diverse institutions in the country. A publicly declared National Day of Remembrance and commemoration would foster collective support for the Armed Forces, boost civilian support for the military, as seen recently when the NA, the NN, and the NAF opened their gates to civilians to celebrate their annual ceremonies.

This has recently been demonstrated by the increasing civil–military engagement and peacebuilding efforts of the Nigerian military, especially in areas like Southeast Nigeria, where the Nigerian Army has been involved in providing medical outreach, road construction, sanitation projects, education support, rehabilitation of orphanages, and other social support initiatives to counter the activities of neo-Biafran separatists. More notable examples of civil-military engagement include recent ceremonial celebrations of the Nigerian Navy (NN) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF), during which they opened their gates to civilians through facility tours, ship visits, and various interactive activities.

This was most notably exemplified by the Nigerian Air Force’s nationwide “Come See Your Air Force” and the Nigerian Navy Ship Tours, which received wide attendance and rekindled trust and national pride in the Nigerian military.

The AFRD deserves broader public and national celebration, beyond digital spaces and social media hashtags and posts, to extend further into civilian spaces and life across elementary, secondary, and tertiary institutions; government, religious, and financial establishments; recreational and hospitality centres; and ultimately to the hearts of individual citizens, instilling a shared sense of responsibility to honour and publicly commemorate the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The Nigerian Government should declare this day a national public holiday. This would serve to publicly celebrate the occasion, promote national appreciation for active soldiers and veterans, and honour the ultimate sacrifices made by fallen heroes defending the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.

Bio

Fisayo Ajala is a researcher specialising in military sociology, death studies, conflict, peace, and security. He holds a PhD in Sociology from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. Currently, he is a Visiting Research Fellow at the Centre for Death and Society at the University of Bath, England, where he is researching the intersections of grief, death, and armed conflict. His articles and work have appeared in Armed Forces and Society, Critical Military Studies, African Security, The Conversation Africa, Kujenga Armani, and other public scholarship platforms.

