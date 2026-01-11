Armed Forces Day: Sanwo-Olu urges church leaders to pray for peace

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the church has a duty to continue to pray for peace, for wisdom in leadership, and for members of the armed forces who protect the citizens.

Speaking on Sunday at the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and remembrance thanksgiving at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu, who commended members of the armed forces for their service and sacrifice, noted that the remembrance challenges every Nigerian to promote unity, be responsible, and respect one another.

Sanwo-Olu said this is important because a nation divided weakens its defenders, and a nation united strengthens its peace.

“Every day we wake up to normal routines, travel freely, worship openly, and live without fear; someone somewhere is standing guard. Someone is watching the night so others can sleep. Someone is carrying the weight of responsibility so the nation can breathe.

“We give thanks to God for preserving our nation through another year. We give thanks for the lives of those who serve in uniform: soldiers, sailors, airmen, and officers who operate in difficult terrain, under pressure, often in danger of death, so that others may live in safety. Their duty goes beyond profession; it is a calling rooted in discipline, courage, and service.

“Today we remember the fallen brave sons and daughters who answered the call of duty and did not return. Their names may not always be spoken, but their sacrifice is written into the story of our nation. Scripture reminds us in the gospel of John 15:13 that ‘greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for others.’ That truth lives in the legacy of our fallen heroes.

“To the families they left behind—spouses, children, parents—your sacrifice is equally profound. You carried the weight of absence, uncertainty, and loss with dignity. The nation owes you more than words; it owes you honour, care, and enduring support. We stand with you, and we commit never to forget.

“Over the years, our Armed Forces have continued to evolve in professionalism, training, coordination, and resilience. They have adapted to complex security challenges, supported internal peace efforts, assisted in disaster response, protected critical infrastructure, and contributed to regional stability. Their role extends beyond combat; it includes humanitarian support, civil engagement, and national unity.

“This period of remembrance challenges us as citizens to unity, responsibility, and respect for one another. A nation divided weakens its defenders. A nation united strengthens its peace. The church also has a duty in this journey. We must continue to pray for peace, for wisdom in leadership, and for those who protect us.

“To our veterans, we honour your years of service. You laid foundations that others now build upon. Your experience, discipline, and example remain valuable to our society. A grateful nation does not discard its veterans; it learns from them and supports them.

“As we bow our heads in prayer, may God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed. May He comfort their families. May He protect our Armed Forces and bless them with wisdom and courage, and may He grant our nation peace within and outside its borders,” Sanwo-Olu stated.