Armed Forces Remembrance Day: PDP seeks improved welfare, funding

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the families of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in active service, urging the Federal Government to prioritise improved welfare and adequate funding for the nation’s security agencies.

In a statement on Thursday to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the party described the fallen personnel as heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The PDP, through its National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said the occasion provided an opportunity for sober reflection on the sacrifices of military personnel and others in the security and intelligence community who have continued to confront threats to national peace and stability.

According to the party, enhanced welfare packages are imperative to boost morale and enable security operatives to discharge their duties more effectively.

It also called on the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding of security agencies to strengthen their capacity to neutralise criminal elements and restore peace across the country.

“On a day like this, we acknowledge that they paid the supreme price for the continuous existence of our country,” the statement read, adding that the sacrifices of the fallen must not be taken for granted.

The PDP further cautioned all actors, state and non-state, against actions capable of destabilising the country, stressing that national unity and peace remain paramount.

While offering prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed, the party expressed hope that their deaths would not be in vain and that their sacrifices would continue to be honoured and remembered.

In other news, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Olufemi Oluyede says the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality that threaten the nation’s peace and flourishing democracy.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day regimental dinner on Wednesday, Oluyede, however, pointed out that the military alone cannot preserve the national heritage.

“The way forward lies in a whole-of-society approach, which is embodied in my military strategic philosophy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Accordingly, we must continue to build strong relationships with local communities and foster cordial collaboration with sister security agencies.”

He said in the face of challenges that may seem insurmountable to some, troops have continued to prevail and win the hearts of compatriots, adding that their actions have, in no small measure, bridged the gap between the military and the civil populace, replacing any trust deficit with confidence and pride.

“As we commence this regimental dinner night, may the solemnity of remembrance guide our reflections, and may the spirit of comradeship strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Armed Forces family.

“Let this evening renew our sense of purpose, deepen our respect for tradition, and inspire us to continue serving our nation with honour, professionalism, and selfless devotion,” he said.