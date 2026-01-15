Army begins construction of training depot in Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru performs the foundation-laying ceremony of the Nigerian Army Training Depot in Ebonyi State

Governor Francis Nwifuru performs the foundation-laying ceremony of the Nigerian Army Training Depot in Ebonyi State

The Nigerian Army (NA) has commenced the construction of an additional training depot in Ebonyi State, bringing the number of the Army training Depot in the country to three.

The pioneer Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, was established in 1924, while the second, the Depot Nigerian Army Osogbo, was established in 2025 and now Depot Nigerian Army Amasiri-Edda in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

The Depot in Ebonyi is sited at Amasiri-Edda in Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas of the State, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to strengthen the national security architecture and expanding training capacity across the country.

The groundbreaking ceremony was performed by Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Francis Nwifuru on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Nwifuru expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for approving the establishment of the training depot in the state.

He noted that the facility would enhance recruitment opportunities and promote increased participation of youths from Ebonyi State and the South-East region in serving their fatherland through the Nigerian Army.

The Governor further highlighted the institution’s meaningful contributions to peace, security and the socio-economic development of the state.

Speaking through the GOC 82 Division Enugu and Commander Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udo Ka, Maj.-Gen. Oluremi Fadairo, the Chief of Army Staff commended the host communities for their cooperation.

The COAS said that the establishment of the additional training depot aligned with the vision of the President to ensure equitable distribution of military infrastructure and inclusive national representation within the Armed Forces.

He emphasised that the depot would provide increased opportunities for youths in the South-East to enlist in the Nigerian Army and serve the nation with pride.

The army chief urged the people of the South-East region to leverage the opportunity by actively filling their recruitment quota in the Nigerian Army, stressing that equal opportunities are available to all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said contemporary security challenges required sustained collaboration between the military and host communities, assuring that the Nigerian Army Training Depot, Amasiri-Edda, would serve as a catalyst for stability, development and strengthened civil-military relations in the region.

Army spokesperson, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the ceremony featured the formal handover of land documents by the Governor of Ebonyi State to the Nigerian Army.

According to her, the documents were received on behalf of the COAS by the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. V.U. Okoro, adding that this was followed by the symbolic laying of foundation blocks by the Governor and the COAS representative.