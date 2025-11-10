Army dismisses video of electoral violence in Anambra

The Nigerian Army has disputed a viral video suggesting that one of its officers took part in alleged electoral violence in Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for the 82 Division, Lt Col Olabisi Ayeni, said the video misrepresented what transpired on November 8, 2025, at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5, in Awka South Local Government Area.

He said the incident began around 8:20 p.m. when an officer of the 302 Artillery Regiment received a distress call from NYSC officials and Corps members, reporting that INEC staff and Corps members were being held hostage by suspected political thugs.

The statement said the call followed the sudden disappearance of the Collation Officer assigned to the area.

Ayeni stated that the Nigerian Army has a constitutional duty to assist civil authorities and protect citizens; therefore, it mobilised a response team of two officers and twelve soldiers to the scene where the incident was reported.

“When the soldiers arrived, they met a tense atmosphere with several political figures present, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who questioned the Army’s presence.

“Despite the tension, our personnel acted professionally and exercised restraint. Our troops successfully rescued the Corps members and INEC officials and escorted them safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully,” the statement added.

The Army described the circulating video as misleading and lacking full context, stressing that its intervention was “a humanitarian and security response to save lives and ensure the integrity of the electoral process”.

“The Nigerian Army’s involvement was purely to protect lives. Any other interpretation is baseless, misleading, and regrettable,” it reaffirmed.

The 82 Division also noted the behaviour of some political actors during the incident and said it would engage with the Anambra State government to strengthen cooperation in future operations.

The Army stated that it remains committed to neutrality, professionalism, and the protection of democratic institutions, urging the public to disregard false narratives and continue supporting security agencies in maintaining peace during elections.

In other news, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Sunday thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the president’s commitment to democratic values and the conduct of a credible governorship election in the state.

Soludo, who was re-elected for a second term alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, delivered the remarks in his acceptance speech after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the November 8 poll.

“With a sense of gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, I thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being a very true democrat. He has demonstrated very firmly his commitment to guaranteeing a free and fair election,” Soludo said.