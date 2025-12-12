Army orders tighter security for Taraba farmers after deadly attacks

Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has ordered the deployment of enhanced security measures to protect farmers in the Chanchanji area of Takum Local Council of Taraba State, as they begin their harvest season.



The directive followed his operational visit to the area on Tuesday, after a series of attacks that claimed the lives of several farmers, many of whom are of the Tiv extraction.



The visit, according to the Brigade’s acting spokesman, Lt. Umar Muhammad, was part of ongoing military operations under Operation Zafin Wuta, aimed at restoring public confidence and strengthening security across Southern Taraba.



According to a statement, Brigadier General Uwa also approved extended and sustained patrols across all affected communities, both before and after the harvest period.



He charged troops to remain professional, vigilant, and respectful of human rights, emphasising that effective civil-military cooperation is crucial for achieving lasting peace.



During the visit, the commander led troops on a fighting patrol through key flashpoints and routes connecting farmlands. The show of force, the statement noted, was intended to deter criminal elements and reassure residents of the Army’s readiness to prevent further violence.