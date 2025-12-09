Army spokeswoman wears new rank

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has decorated the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, with the rank of Colonel in recognition of her steadfast dedication and exemplary service to the Nigerian Army.

At a brief ceremony at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, the COAS commended Colonel Anele’s professionalism and unwavering commitment, charging the Directorate of Army Public Relations to sustain its efforts in projecting the Nigerian Army’s image responsibly and credibly.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the COAS, underscored the indispensable role of public trust in the success of military operations.

Shaibu urged the Directorate to strengthen transparent, accountable and timely communication on the activities of the Nigerian Army, stressing that effective strategic communication remains vital in bolstering national confidence in the Armed Forces.

He further tasked the Army spokeswoman to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and loyalty, while mentoring her subordinates to enhance the overall effectiveness and capacity of the Directorate.

In her vote of thanks, Colonel Anele expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS for their visionary leadership, purposeful guidance and mentorship, which she described as instrumental to her career advancement.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including former Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd,) mni; Colonel Mustapha Anka (Rtd), senior officers serving and retired, alongside family members, friends and well-wishers.

Meanwhile, the strategic defence partnership between Nigeria and India has received a significant boost when the Indian Defence Adviser to Nigeria, Col. Manoj Singh, visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and advancing shared security interests.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said in a statement that while making his remarks, Singh commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in tackling security challenges nationwide.

He emphasised India’s willingness to broaden defence cooperation, expand training opportunities for Nigerian Army personnel and deepen technical exchanges in critical areas of mutual benefit.

Responding, the COAS stressed the importance of maintaining an enduring partnership with the Indian Armed Forces.

Shaibu described India’s long-standing support in military training, capacity building and defence development as invaluable, saying that there is a need for both nations to further enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism operations, intelligence sharing, equipment support and professional military education