COAS commissions war-gaming centre to boost deployment of troops

• Tasks newly commissioned officers on loyalty, discipline, national duty

The Nigerian Army has taken a major leap in strengthening its operational readiness with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art war-gaming centre at the Department of Land Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji, Kaduna State.



The Commandant of AFCSC, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Idris, while welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, to the event, stated that the college remains committed to producing officers who are intellectually prepared for command, instructional and staff duties across complex security environments.



He noted that the new war-gaming centre, conceptualised and driven by the Chief of Army Staff, would significantly enhance the capacity of personnel to develop modern operational concepts, refine strategic thinking and improve combat decision-making processes essential for today’s dynamic battlefield.



The commandant commended the Chief of Army Staff for the facility, assuring that the College will continue to support the Department of Land Warfare in delivering world-class professional military education.



In his address, the Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed the strategic role of AFCSC as a centre of excellence in shaping officers capable of meeting Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.



He emphasised that the war-gaming centre would serve as a critical asset for sharpening commanders’ ability to plan, rehearse and execute operations with precision.



The COAS stated that investing in advanced training technologies is essential to stay ahead of adversaries and deepen the Army’s capability for effective deployment across theatres of operation.



He charged the students to maximise the facility as the Army continues to operate in fluid, unpredictable and technology-driven environments.



He reiterated his vision to upgrade and modernise all existing military training infrastructures to meet global standards, adding that AFCSC remains a reputable institution attracting officers from across the world, making cutting-edge facilities like the war-gaming centre indispensable.



The COAS appreciated the unwavering support of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose commitment to strengthening national security continues to empower the Nigerian Army’s transformation drive. He also commended the Commandant and the entire College community for their dedication.



Meanwhile, Shaibu has charged the newly commissioned officers to place national interest above all and uphold absolute loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He gave the charge during the passing out parade of the Executive Commission Course 2/2025, held at the prestigious Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji.



The COAS stated that the commissioning of this new set of officers forms a critical component of the President’s directive to expand manpower, strengthen frontline deployments and accelerate security stabilisation efforts nationwide.



The Army Chief expressed confidence in the quality of training received by the officers, noting that their exceptional display of parade and weapon handling reflects the Army’s rising standards at a time when the nation demands heightened operational vigilance.



He urged them to remain uncompromisingly apolitical, disciplined and subordinate to civil authority, stressing that professionalism and constitutional loyalty remain the bedrock of military service.



Shaibu further reminded the officers that their commission comes at a defining moment in Nigeria’s security history, where terrorism, banditry and other emerging threats require mission-focused, courageous and ethically grounded leaders.



Earlier, the Commandant of NASI, Maj.-Gen. Frank Etim, stated that the training curriculum was deliberately restructured to align with the emerging security threats.



He revealed that the 250 officers, including 14 female officers, underwent intensive courses in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, leadership, physical conditioning and tactical command, ensuring they are battle-ready for ongoing and future operations across the country.



He noted that the training instilled core military values of loyalty, courage, discipline and integrity, which remain indispensable for officers expected to take up leadership tasks in an increasingly complex operational environment.

Awards were presented to outstanding officers who distinguished themselves in academics, field exercises and leadership performance during the course.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to supporting Federal Government’s security emergency action plan through massive recruitment, rigorous training, enhanced readiness and strategic deployments across all theatres of operation.