Army’s commitment to Nigeria unshakable – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has pledged the unshakable commitment of the Nigerian Army to defending the country at all times.

In a Christmas message to troops on Thursday, Shaibu also pledged that the army will remain focused on improving counterinsurgency strategies, and strengthen intelligence architecture.

He said that under his leadership, concerted efforts would continue to be made to strengthen professionalism and ensure combat readiness of the Nigerian Army.

The efforts, he said , would focus on sound administration, enhanced personnel welfare, recognition of excellence and an efficient reward and sanction system.

The army chief thanked God for his continued grace on the nation and troops on the occasion of Christmas celebration, saying “I extend my heartfelt goodwill message to all officers, soldiers, civilian staff and esteemed family members of the Nigerian Army.”

He said: “Christmas offers us an opportunity for reflection, renewal of faith and thanksgiving. As we join our Christian brothers and sisters across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the virtues of love, sacrifice, compassion, peace and unity. These noble virtues are not only central to Christian doctrine but also resonate strongly with our ethos and values in the Nigerian Army.”

Shaibu also remembered the fallen heroes whose gallantry and sacrifice have made the country safer.

“Their memory lives on in our hearts and we will continue to honour them by caring for their families and ensuring their sacrifices never go in vain.”

Meanwhile, the COAS has ordered commanders to secure and preserve the various Nigerian Army landed properties across the country.

Shaibu gave the directive as he performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Phase II of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja on Wednesday.

He also directed the Nigerian Army Properties limited to ensure that all Nigerian Army land documents along with their Certificates of Occupancy are well preserved and gazetted.

Shaibu said preserving all Nigerian Army lands for the building of additional barracks infrastructure was imperative as the strength of the Nigerian Army continue to increase.

“It is worth emphasising that the Nigerian Army Order of Battle cannot be fully implemented without projecting for future force locations. Therefore, taking concrete steps to ensure we preserve Nigerian Army lands and infrastructure must be considered as a strategic requirement.”

On January 23, 2025, the President commissioned the Phase I of the barracks built to accommodate 614 personnel, while the Phase II, when completed will accommodate 1,800 personnel.

During the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025 in Lagos, Shaibu had assured that all ongoing residential accommodation projects in barracks would be completed in good time while new ones will be initiated.

As a stopgap measure to directly address the current dearth of accommodation, he recently approved the construction of 2 units of 30-Family blocks in each of the Nigerian Army Divisions.