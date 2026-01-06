Arogundade clarifies circumstances of exit from CIG Motors

Reaffirms commitment to integrity and due process

Former senior executive of CIG Motors, Jubril Arogundade, has formally clarified the circumstances surrounding his departure from the company, following recent public statements and media reports that inaccurately described his exit as a termination.

Arogundade confirms unequivocally that he voluntarily resigned from CIG Motors on December 2, 2025, in full compliance with his contractual obligations and internal corporate procedures. His resignation was formally tendered in writing, clearly acknowledged by management, and accompanied by an agreed notice period and exit timeline.

He noted that any public portrayal of his departure as a termination was factually incorrect, misleading and did not reflect the true sequence of events.

“I resigned from my position at CIG Motors after careful reflection and in line with due process,” Arogundade stated. “It is, therefore, deeply concerning that my voluntary exit has been publicly mischaracterised. I believe strongly in transparency and professionalism, and I am compelled to correct the record.”

The Guardian gathered that Arogundade’s decision to resign was informed by serious and long-standing internal concerns relating to corporate governance, financial discipline, and regulatory compliance within the organisation.

Over a sustained period, he had reportedly raised these concerns through appropriate internal channels, consistent with his responsibilities as a senior executive and his commitment to ethical business practices.

Among the issues that influenced his decision were persistent corporate governance gaps, including the absence of adequate internal controls and oversight mechanisms; a growing and unsustainable debt profile, driven by repeated borrowing without corresponding long-term financial structuring; and ongoing regulatory and compliance challenges, including unresolved tax and statutory obligations.

Arogundade maintains that his decision to step away was guided by principle and professional responsibility, particularly where continued association could conflict with his personal values and standards of corporate accountability.

“As a Nigerian professional, I take governance, compliance, and institutional responsibility very seriously,” he added. “When internal efforts to address these matters did not yield the necessary corrective action, I chose to resign rather than compromise on standards that I believe are fundamental to sustainable business.”

He denied allegations of financial impropriety or misconduct, stating clearly that he had nothing to hide while welcoming any lawful, independent and objective review of his conduct during his tenure.

He further clarifies that, contrary to public insinuations, he has not been contacted by any law enforcement or regulatory agency regarding the claims circulated, and he remains fully available to cooperate should any legitimate inquiry arise.

“I conducted myself with integrity throughout my career,” he said. “I am confident that any objective review will affirm this.”

During his tenure at CIG Motors, Arogundade played a key role in advancing the company’s Nigerian operations, including initiatives focused on: local capacity development and employment of Nigerian professionals; strengthening operational visibility within the automotive sector; and supporting projects aligned with Nigeria’s industrial growth objectives.

Some of the recognitions during his tenure include Most Innovative Automotive Brand of the Year (Brandcom 2024); Most Innovative Automobile Company in Consumer Engagement; 2023 Auto Company of the Year (Champions Award 2024); Outstanding Distributor (GAC China 2023); Most Innovative Automobile Brand of the year (Brandcom 2023); Most outstanding Automobile Company in Consumer; Best in Business (National Daily Awards); Automobile Manufacture of the Year (Peace Legend Awards 2022) and Fastest Growing Automobile Company of the Year (Brandcom 2022).

His professional record includes national and continental recognition for leadership and contribution to industry development, reflecting a career built on credibility, competence, and service.

Arogundade has taken appropriate steps through legal and professional channels to protect his reputation and address the dissemination of false or misleading information.

He urged media organisations and commentators to adhere to the principles of fairness, balance and responsible journalism.

“Reputations are built over the years and should not be undermined by inaccuracies or trial-by-media,” he said. “I trust that the truth, properly examined, will speak for itself.”

Arogundade said he would not be engaging in further public commentary beyond this statement at this time, as he allows due process to take its course and remains focused on the next chapter of his professional journey.