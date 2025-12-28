Asaba summit: Leaders plot peace, development for Aniocha-Oshimili

A socio-political and cultural summit focused on security, development and unity in Aniocha-Oshimili land will be held on December 29, 2025, in Asaba, Delta State, with organisers saying the meeting is aimed at generating practical responses to emerging challenges in the area.

The event, convened by Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili, is scheduled for 12 noon at the Asagba Conference Centre (Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba), Asaba, and is expected to attract traditional rulers, political office holders, academics, security experts, professionals and other stakeholders from across Aniocha-Oshimili communities.

With the theme, “Unity, Development and Security: Unifying, Developing and Securing the Vision, Aspirations and Future of Aniocha-Oshimili People”, the summit is designed as a platform for dialogue on insecurity, economic development and cultural preservation.

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, will serve as chief host, while royal fathers from various Aniocha-Oshimili communities are expected to attend, highlighting the traditional dimension of the gathering.

Explaining the purpose of the summit, the organisers said the initiative is intended to promote unity among the people, encourage sustainable development strategies and deepen security awareness in response to socio-economic and security concerns affecting the area.

According to them, the programme will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to examine governance issues and explore collaborative approaches to strengthening peace and stability in Aniocha-Oshimili land.

Key speakers billed for the event include the Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye; a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu; and a former Director of the Department of State Services, Chief Mike Ejiofor.

The organisers said the speakers are expected to share perspectives on governance, development, security architecture and leadership, with a focus on building a resilient Aniocha-Oshimili society.

The summit will be moderated by Prof. Anthony Iweka, while Arc. Kester Ifeadi is the chairman of the planning committee. Engr. Igwe Enuoyibo, the host, described the event as “a critical step toward forging a united front for progress, peace and prosperity in Aniocha-Oshimili land.”

Stakeholders involved in the planning of the summit said its outcomes are expected to guide actionable strategies and cooperative frameworks that could support long-term development, strengthen communal ties and improve security across Aniocha-Oshimili communities.

Members of the public seeking further details or wishing to confirm attendance have been advised to contact the organisers through the provided telephone lines.