ASUU urges FG to extend moratorium on new varsities to states

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal government to extend the seven-year moratorium on issuing licences for the establishment of new universities to state governments, to prevent the total collapse of state-owned higher institutions.

Furthermore, ASUU reminded the government to fulfil its promises, insisting it will not hesitate to take full-blown action after the expiration of its one-month ultimatum.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Kano, ASUU Zonal Chairman, Kano Zone, Professor Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed concern over the proliferation of universities that lack proper funding, especially by state governments.

ASUU recalled its two-week warning strike in October, which was suspended to allow for meaningful dialogue and to acknowledge the goodwill of students, parents, the NLC, the National Assembly, and other concerned Nigerians.

Professor Abdulkadir condemned what he described as government propaganda, which he claimed misrepresented the status of the negotiations.

He criticised the persistent neglect of the education sector, warning that treating education as a commodity undermines national development and security.

“The union hopes for a quick and holistic resolution, but it is not fading. While the government has made partial payments, such as some promotion arrears and third-party deductions, the union argues that these gestures are insufficient and do not address the core issues of poor working conditions and worsening brain drain in universities.

“With the one-month ultimatum to the government nearing its end, ASUU appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, trade unions, students, parents, and the wider public to press the government to honour its commitments and prevent another total shutdown of public universities”. ASUU chairman noted.

In other news, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday called for a sustainable and realistic funding model for Nigeria’s university system, warning that the nation’s development goals will remain elusive unless tertiary institutions reposition themselves as hubs of innovation, knowledge creation, and national progress.

Speaking at the University of Ibadan’s (UI) 77th Foundation Day ceremony, which took place at the institution’s International Conference Centre, Tinubu, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, praised the institution for maintaining its reputation as Nigeria’s leading university and for its contributions to scholarship and national development.

The President said he considered it “an honour” to join the university in celebrating what he described as “a powerful milestone” in its long history of excellence, growth and transformation.

“University of Ibadan is a force to reckon with in the global realm,” he said. “Through years of steadfastness and commitment, it has continued to maintain its position as the first and the best in Nigeria.”