At Christmas, Bago, Oluyede, NEF preach love, hope

As Christmas holds today, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have congratulated Christians on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ.



In a Christmas and New Year message issued in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor said the celebration is of immense significance to Christians, and calls for deeper reflection on love, humility, goodwill, and being hopeful.



He enjoined the faithful to use the period to strengthen their faith in God and continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of Niger State in particular and Nigeria at large.



Bago advised residents to renew their trust in God, be positive, and be more committed to being responsible citizens, while his administration is also working tirelessly to deliver good governance for the realisation of the New Niger agenda.



He expressed optimism that 2026 will be remarkable and more fulfilling, as his administration is intentional about breaking new ground that would ensure sustained dividends of democracy and engender rapid socio-economic development of the state.



Oluyede, on his part, reminded the citizens that the season embodies love, sacrifice, hope and renewal, offering a solemn opportunity to reflect on shared humanity, collective responsibility as a nation, as well as unwavering commitment to peace, unity and national progress.



In his goodwill message yesterday, the CDS called on Nigerians to use the festive period to promote peace, tolerance and unity across ethnic, religious and cultural lines.



He said in spite of the multifaceted security challenges confronting the nation, the citizens’ steadfast belief in the Nigerian project remains a vital source of strength and motivation to troops.



NEF, in a statement by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, described Christmas as a season of deep reflection, renewal of faith and reaffirmation of the values of love, peace and sacrifice. It urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace and mutual understanding.



The forum also extended warm greetings to Christians in Northern Nigeria and across the country, while conveying its goodwill to all Nigerians as the year draws to a close and a New Year approaches.



NEF charged: “As the Holy Bible reminds us, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men’ (Luke 2:14). This timeless message speaks directly to our shared aspiration for harmony and mutual respect in Nigeria.



“In the same spirit, the Holy Qur’an teaches: “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you (Qur’an 49:13).



“This profound guidance underscores the sanctity of human dignity and affirms that our diversity, religious, ethnic, and culture, is a divine trust that must be preserved through tolerance and understanding.”



The elders implored Nigerians to use the festive season for sincere national reflection, stressing that the country is at a critical juncture where unity, love and shared responsibility are essential.