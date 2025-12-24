Northern elders quote Qur’an, Bible in Christmas message, urge unity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), on Wednesday, has quoted both the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Bible in its Christmas message, calling on Nigerians to embrace unity, peace and mutual understanding.

The forum also extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians in Northern Nigeria and across the country, while conveying its goodwill to all Nigerians as the year draws to a close and a New Year begins.

In a statement by the NEF spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the forum described Christmas as a season of deep reflection, renewal of faith and reaffirmation of the values of love, peace and sacrifice.

Jiddere said, “It is a moment that calls on individuals and nations alike to pause, look inward, and recommit to the higher ideals that sustain peaceful coexistence.

“As the Holy Bible reminds us, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men’ (Luke 2:14). This timeless message speaks directly to our shared aspiration for harmony and mutual respect in Nigeria.

“In the same spirit, the Holy Qur’an teaches: ‘O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you’ (Qur’an 49:13).

“This profound guidance underscores the sanctity of human dignity and affirms that our diversity, religious, ethnic, and culture is a divine trust that must be preserved through tolerance and understanding.”

The elders urged Nigerians to use the festive season for sincere national reflection, stressing that the country is at a critical juncture where unity, love and shared responsibility are essential.

Jiddere called on citizens, leaders, institutions and communities to rise above division, reject hate and recommit to peaceful dialogue and collective progress.

He said, “As families travel to celebrate the season with loved ones, the Forum places strong emphasis on safety and the preservation of life. We appeal to all road users to exercise caution, patience, and responsibility, and we urge security agencies and community leaders to remain vigilant in safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period. No celebration is complete if human life is lost or endangered.

“Looking ahead to the New Year, the Northern Elders Forum expresses hope for a Nigeria guided by wisdom, justice, and compassion. We believe that with sincere leadership and responsible citizenship, our nation can overcome its challenges and move steadily toward peace, stability, and shared prosperity.”

The forum prayed that Christmas would bring comfort to every home and that the New Year would usher in renewed hope, national healing and a stronger sense of brotherhood among Nigerians.