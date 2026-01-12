Atiku urges release of Abuja man arrested over social media posts

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the release of Abubakar Salim Musa who was arrested by police officers in Abuja over posts he made on social media, including one where he criticised Nigeria’s security failures.

Musa was reportedly tracked by officers from the Gusau Central Police Command due to his social media activity, and has since been in detention.

Atiku, reacting via a post he shared on his verified X account on Monday, joined Amnesty International Nigeria in calling for the release of Musa.

“Tinubu’s government must release Abubakar Salim Musa, and stop its repression on dissent,” the former VP said.

“In the early evening of Sunday, January 11, 2026, the official X handle of Amnesty International Nigeria shared details of the arbitrary arrest of young Nigerian Abubakar Salim Musa.

“This case is yet another stark example of the repressive nature of the President Bola Tinubu administration, which continues to bare its fangs against dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism.”

Atiku said: “Abubakar’s only “offense” was his consistent and legitimate criticism of the deteriorating security situation in Northern Nigeria and across the country.

“Rather than address these serious concerns, the government’s response has been to arrest him and subject him to what Amnesty describes as “bogus charges and a sham trial.”

Atiku lamented that unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident because: “Numerous Nigerians, including journalists, schoolchildren, entertainers, and even National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have faced arrest, assault, and intimidation by the police and other security agencies simply for criticizing the President or members of his family.”

The former VP added that this dangerous trend undermines the very foundations of democracy, which rest on the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression.

According to Atiku, Nigeria cannot claim to be part of the free world while its citizens are routinely arrested, assaulted, and intimidated for voicing criticism of their government.

He further lamented that as the nation approaches a critical general election, neither the people nor the opposition can operate effectively in an atmosphere of fear and repression.

“I therefore call on the Tinubu administration to immediately and unconditionally release Abubakar Salim Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights,” Atiku wrote.

“I also urge the government to halt the ongoing pattern of arbitrary arrests and intimidation targeting critics, journalists, and opposition voices.

“I urge the international community, particularly countries and organizations that champion democracy and human rights, to hold the Tinubu regime accountable and demand an end to these violations.

“I encourage fellow patriots, civil society groups, and all Nigerians of conscience to join this demand and stand firmly against any further erosion of our freedoms.”

Amnesty International Nigeria reported Musa’s remand in Keffi Prison on January 11, ahead of a trial on fabricated charges, highlighting a surge in threats, detentions, and harassment against young online critics.