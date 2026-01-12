Awujale: Ruling house slams KWAM1 over protest letter to Abiodun

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu Land has criticised popular Fuji musician Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM1, over his protest letter to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In a letter dated January 8, 2026, KWAM1, through his lawyer, Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN), alleged that he was being excluded from the selection process for the next Awujale of Ijebu Land due to directives from the ruling house which he claimed were not in line with state laws.

Responding, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, dismissed the protest letter as “arrant nonsense” with no relevance to the selection process.

“It is a misguided letter. Either Wahab Shittu is being misled, or Wasiu Ayinde is being misled. It is arrant nonsense. The letter was directed to the government, and they will respond appropriately,” he said.

“The concerns raised about the screening process are illogical. We have over 20,000 members in the ruling house. How does he expect us to manage such a crowd? What is being discussed here is illogical.”

He also disclosed that the family had scheduled a nomination meeting for aspirants to the vacant stool on Monday.

The selection process for the new Awujale has attracted wide interest, with more than 60 aspirants reportedly seeking the throne, including Ayinde, who has publicly declared his intention to contest.

However, the Fusengbuwa family maintains that Ayinde is not a member of the ruling house and is therefore not qualified to participate in the process.

Ayinde had earlier approached the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode, seeking an interim injunction to restrain the governor and six others from proceeding with the selection process.

The court dismissed the application for lacking merit. The suit was later withdrawn by Ayinde through his lawyer, without explanation.

Following the intervention of the state government, the ruling house also suspended the nomination process and decided to restart it.

In a recent letter to the governor, Ayinde raised concerns about the Ijebu-Ode Local Government’s approval for the ruling house to begin the selection process for the new Awujale, as contained in a letter dated January 6, 2026.

Ayinde said he was surprised that while preparations were ongoing for a family meeting, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, issued a notice directing candidates to obtain nomination forms.

The notice fixed the nomination exercise for Monday, January 12, 2026, and stated that nominations would be conducted by delegates chosen at a meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026.