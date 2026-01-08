Fusengbuwa ruling house fixes Monday to fill Awujale vacant stool

The Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu-Ode has fixed Monday, January 12, 2026, for the commencement of the selection process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

This followed a letter of clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through the Executive Chairman, Ijebu Ode Local Government, Ogun State, Hon. Dare Alebiosu.

Recall that the Ogun State government had, about three weeks ago, advised the Fusengbuwa ruling house to halt the selection process of the new paramount ruler of Ijebuland, having identified a procedural error that could encourage a floodgate of litigation

The cancellation of the earlier selection process was announced at a meeting the state government held with the ruling house and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee in Abeokuta

The stool became vacant following the death of 91-year-old Oba Sikiru Adetona in July after reigning for 65 years.

However, in a letter dated January 6th and signed by the Secretary of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Oke Adebanjo, the local government said that, having received clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Fusengbuwa ruling house should commence the process to fill the vacant stool of Awujale.

The statement partly reads, “Following clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Chairman, Hon. Dare Alebiosu, for the commencement of the process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House is hereby authorised to begin its internal selection process in accordance with the Customary Laws of Ijebuland and the Chieftaincy Regulations of Ogun State.

“To ensure proper administrative documentation, please you are to formally notify the local government of the date, time, and venue of the nomination exercise. which must be within 14 days from the receipt of this notification, while representatives of the local government will attend strictly as observers.

“This approval is issued to facilitate due process and remains without prejudice to the traditional rights and internal procedures of the Ruling House.”

Similarly, the ruling house has equally fixed Monday, January 12, for the nomination meeting for the vacant stool of Awujale at Bisrod Hall, GRA, Ijebu Ode

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday and signed by Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, the chairman of the ruling house.

The letter partly reads “We wish to thank you for your letter dated 6th January, 2026, Ref No IOLG.584/11/34, and confirm to you, that our Ruling House Family Nomination Meeting for the vacant position of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of ljebuland, has, by the Grace of Almighty God, been fixed to take place on Monday, 12th of January, 2026 at The BISROD HALL, GRA, Off Igbeba Road, Ijebu Ode by 12 Noon.

“We also hereby invite the Secretary of the Local Government and his officials, to please join us for the meeting, to observe and monitor our Ruling House Family Nomination meeting process, in accordance with the Law”.

Recall that the selection of the new Awujale, which has reportedly attracted over 60 contestants, has for some time generated significant interest, with the popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called KWAM1, also declaring his interest in the throne.