Awujale stool: 95 princes, princesses indicate interest amid tight security

Tight security was on Monday enforced at the Bisirodipe Hall, GRA, Ijebu-Ode, venue of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House nomination exercise to select the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Armed operatives of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the venue, as access was restricted to only accredited persons. Security operatives were seen screening entrants, with many turned back for failing to present valid entry passes or justify their presence.

Although the nomination exercise was scheduled to begin at noon, it started late following the delayed arrival of officials of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, led by the Secretary to the council, Hon. Oke Adebanjo. The hall was, however, filled with members of the ruling house, delegates, observers and residents eager to participate in the process.

Present at the meeting were the Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Lateef Adebayo Owoyemi, the Chairman of the ruling house, Adedokun Ajidagba, the Vice Chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, as well as other delegates and observers.

Drama, however, ensued when a group suspected to be from the Orubodo Ruling House was denied access for failing to produce valid entry passes. The group protested the decision, accusing the organisers of disenfranchising them from participating in the process.

Their leader, Prince Adeyemi Ridwan, an Oduneye from the Orubodo Ruling House, said the process had excluded his group from the selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The group is believed to be the faction that endorsed Fuji music star and Olori Omooba of Ijebu Land, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1), for the throne and gave him support to contest.

Ayinde had earlier raised concerns over alleged moves by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to exclude him from the nomination process. He accused the ruling house, which is next in line to produce the Awujale, of taking decisions that run contrary to the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

In a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, written through his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), KWAM 1, who is said to be of the Fidipote Ruling House, alleged that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was sidelining him from the ongoing selection process.

This came after the ruling house resumed the nomination process on Monday, January 12, 2026, following an earlier suspension of the exercise.

Scores of princes had indicated interest in succeeding the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91 after a 65-year reign.

KWAM 1’s complaints were contained in a letter dated January 8, 2026, to Governor Abiodun. He had earlier gone to the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode seeking an interim injunction to stop the selection process, but the court declined his request. He later withdrew the suit without explanation.

In the latest letter, he recalled that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, through a letter dated January 6, 2026, signed by its Secretary, Oke Adebanjo, approved the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to commence the nomination process and conclude it within 14 days.

He said he was surprised that while family members were preparing for the meeting, the Public Relations Officer of the family, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, issued a notice directing candidates to obtain nomination forms and appear before a screening committee, with the nomination exercise scheduled for January 12, 2026.

The letter stated:

“It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all these directives, which contravene the Chieftaincy Declaration, Obas and Chiefs Law, and the letter from the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, were included in the family’s letter dated January 6, 2026.

“It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members desirous of participating in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool.

“We wish to emphasize that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend the meeting to nominate candidates of their choice.

“A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp these rights. The directive providing for screening and nomination by delegates is inconsistent with both the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021.

“In the interest of justice and compliance with due process, we urge timely intervention to address these concerns, ensuring the integrity of the process and protecting our client’s rights.”

Meanwhile, a total of 95 princes and princesses from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House have indicated interest in the Awujale stool.

The Olori Ebi of the ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, disclosed this at the commencement of the nomination meeting.

He said the names of those who pass the initial screening would be forwarded to the kingmakers, known as the Afobajes.

Otunba Owoyemi explained that the Afobajes would select one candidate as the next Awujale and forward his name to the Ogun State Government for confirmation.