NSCDC decorates 113 senior officers, warns against lobbying for postings

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decorated 113 officers promoted from Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC) to Commandant of Corps (CC).

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, decorated the officers on Thursday at the corps’ headquarters in Abuja and warned them against lobbying for postings.

Audi said their postings would be released soon and that promoted officers must be ready to leave their current stations, urging them to accept deployments without influence or pressure.

“Do not lobby for postings. Accept wherever you are posted because you do not know what God has planned for you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 113 officers are part of the 5,859 personnel promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in December 2025.

Audi said the promotions had increased the number of commandants in the corps to more than 300, with a total workforce of about 63,000 personnel nationwide.

He congratulated the promoted officers, stressing that higher rank came with greater responsibility and urging them to serve as role models.

“It is your hard work, commitment and loyalty that earned you this promotion, and your conduct must continue to reflect discipline,” he said.

The NSCDC boss warned against indiscipline, urging officers to remain composed and provide practical solutions to security challenges.

He noted that before his administration, some personnel stagnated in one rank for more than a decade, affecting morale, but said the situation had improved significantly.

Also speaking, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said ongoing recruitment into the corps would strengthen NSCDC’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

Tunji-Ojo, represented by the Secretary to the CDCFIB, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, said promotions were necessary to boost morale amid growing security challenges.

He urged the promoted officers to redouble their efforts, especially in areas such as VIP protection, and justify the confidence reposed in them by the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo urged personnel to promptly share any information with the board that would support the effective discharge of their mandates.

One of the decorated officers, Commandant Hussaini Pama, thanked President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the CDCFIB, and the NSCDC Commandant-General for the promotion.

Pama said the elevation, which came with added responsibilities, would motivate him and his colleagues to deliver better results.

He pledged to intensify efforts toward fulfilling his statutory duty of protecting lives and property.