Babangida, Northern leaders pay tributes to late General Usman Katsina

Former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and other prominent Northerners have paid glowing tribute to the Governor of the defunct Northern region, late General Hassan Usman Katsina, describing him as an embodiment of humility, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria.

They particularly urged the present leadership in Nigeria to imbibe the qualities of late retired General Katsina by resolving the country’s socio-economic, political and security challenges.

Babangida’s message was delivered by former Niger State Military Administrator, Colonel Lawal Gwadabe (rtd), at the 2nd Memorial Conference of the late General Katsina, in kaduna on Saturday.

Former Military President Babangida commended the organisers for “showcasing the sacrifices of our past leaders whose contributions impacted immensely towards the development of the North in particular and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in general,” adding that the conference was timely given the country’s present challenges.

Besides, reflecting on General Hassan Katsina’s moral stature and national service, Babangida said the late leader “was an embodiment of great humility just, humane, temperate and very sincere.”

According to him, “As Chief of Army Staff, Katsina was “dignified and commanding,” while mentoring a generation of officers whose lives continue to reflect his discipline and principles.

“The effects of that mentorship is the lasting example that is still with us today. We cherish and remember him always,” he said.

Babangida highlighted Katsina’s deep compassion for ordinary Nigerians, especially the less privileged in the North.

He recalled that the late General “devoted all his time post-military service to be their voices and to fight for their education and emancipation.”

Katsina’s lifelong crusade against the Almajiri system, he said, was driven by a desire for children to “benefit from a modern Quranic education with its secular counterpart” as a pathway to future empowerment.

The former President described Katsina as “a beacon of hope for so many,” noting that his Nigeria passion for peace, unity, and national cohesion remained unmatched.

“He was passionate about the unity of our country because together we can be very strong and a very progressive nation and divided we will fail,” Babangida stressed.

The former military President urged contemporary northern leaders to emulate the values of honesty, patriotism, and selflessness that defined Katsina’s life.

He further described him as “an honest and comprehensive statesman… whose silent judgement of time have vindicated him,” emphasizing that the late General’s example remains a guiding light in confronting present socio-economic and security challenges.

Meanwhile, in his own remarks, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training, Professor Abubakar Mohammed Siddique echoed Babangida’s call for moral renewal among northern leaders.

Siddique condemned the insecurity in the North today that has destroyed economic and social activities, urging Northern Leaders to come together in rescuing the region.

He praised General Hassan Katsina as a model of detribalized, disciplined leadership and also urged Nigeria’s present leaders to follow his example.

According to him, both northern elders and national leaders must “emulate the late Hassan Katsina who… was a detribalized and honest leader that loved to see the unity and oneness of Nigeria as a country.”

Professor Sadique who framed the conference’s theme within Nigeria’s current crisis landscape, warned that the nation faces a “convergence of socio-economic and security challenges that threaten national stability, cohesion and long-term development.”

He stressed that security is the foundation of governance, noting that the Constitution mandates that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

Besides, Professior Ango Abdullahi and General I.B.M Haruna all affirmed that late Hassan Katsina legacy offers a moral and historical reference point for examining the present condition of the Northern states and charting a more hopeful path for the nation.

They called on the currently leadership in the country to remember the sacrifice made by the late General to keep Nigeria united as well as the Northern Region.