Bago proposes ₦1.3tr 2026 budget for Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has presented a ₦1.3 trillion appropriation bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Niger State House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidation,” was presented at the Assembly chamber in Minna on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Governor Bago disclosed that over ₦270 billion, representing 26.19 percent, has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while ₦761 billion, accounting for 73.81 percent, is allocated to capital expenditure.

According to the governor, the budget will be funded through statutory allocations, Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), other FAAC receipts, capital receipts, grants, and loans.

He said the proposal builds on past achievements while addressing current challenges amid a rapidly evolving global economy.

Giving a sectoral breakdown, Bago said the economic sector received the highest allocation of over ₦510 billion, while the transportation sector received the lowest allocation of slightly above ₦1 billion.

He explained that government interventions in the 2026 fiscal year will focus on key priority areas, including wealth and job creation, agricultural transformation, strengthening the health sector, consolidation of road infrastructure, and completion of inherited water and electricity projects.

Other areas of focus include improvements in the education sector, enhanced internal revenue generation, strict adherence to due process, digital transformation of state-owned media, peace and security consolidation, and strategic partnerships for development.

“The 2026 Budget is anchored on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, and targeted interventions aimed at expanding economic opportunities for our citizens. It is also geared towards completing all ongoing infrastructure projects across the state,” the governor said.

He added that the budget reflects the trust citizens have placed in his administration and builds on past achievements while addressing pressing needs despite inflationary pressures and fluctuating revenues.

“Despite these challenges, our administration has continued to manage resources prudently, pursue growth-oriented policies, and deliver tangible results over the last two years,” he stated.

The governor earlier commended the Speaker and members of the 10th Niger State House of Assembly for their cooperation and patriotism, noting that the partnership between the executive and legislature has strengthened governance, accelerated service delivery, and boosted public confidence in the democratic process.

He urged the Assembly to give prompt consideration and passage to the 2026 Appropriation Bill for the overall benefit of the state.

Bago also called on residents of Niger State to support his administration in building a secure, green, and prosperous state, stressing the need for collective effort to overcome challenges and create a lasting legacy for future generations.

In his response, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, AbdulMalik Sarkin Daji, praised the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature, attributing it to the governor’s respect for the legislature, regular consultations, and commitment to constitutional governance.

Sarkin Daji assured that the House would pass the budget within the shortest possible time. He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen governance, institutions, and accelerate development in the state.