Bamidele Adewole named among 100 Persons of the Year 2025 in real estate leadership

Bamidele Adewole, CEO of PWAN Stars, has been officially recognised as one of the 8th 100 Persons of the Year 2025 by 40 Under 40 Nigeria, a leading platform dedicated to identifying, mentoring, and celebrating Nigerians shaping business, entrepreneurship, and national development.

According to the organisers, the recognition is part of 40 Under 40 Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to inspire, mentor, and empower emerging and established leaders across sectors. Founded by Amb. Omotayo Salako, the organisation provides a credible platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals to showcase innovation, leadership, and excellence. The initiative also aligns with the United Nations 2030 Agenda, serving as a premier space for high-level business engagements, knowledge sharing, and exploration of industry trends shaping Nigeria’s business landscape.

Adewole, a seasoned real estate executive, brings over 20 years of experience in investment, finance, and business development. As an economist, he possesses deep financial acumen and has collaborated with high-profile organisations to drive growth and success. He currently leads PWAN Stars, a prominent real estate firm specialising in residential housing solutions, providing strategic guidance in investment, financial advisory, and business development.

His leadership has contributed to sustainable growth in the real estate sector, positively influencing housing accessibility and investment opportunities. In addition, Adewole is a published author of The Smart Investor’s Guidebook and a sought-after speaker featured across television and print media.

His professional certifications include Fellow Chartered Accountant, Chartered Tax Practitioner, Chartered Stockbroker, certified member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK), Authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Exchange Group, and registered member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, underscoring his depth of knowledge and versatility.

Commenting on the award, Adewole said: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by 40 Under 40 Nigeria. This award is not just for me, but for my entire team at PWAN Stars who have consistently worked to deliver excellence in real estate development. It inspires me to continue creating sustainable solutions that improve lives.”

He added: “Awards like this reaffirm the importance of leadership that focuses on impact, innovation, and long-term development. I hope it motivates other young professionals to pursue excellence and meaningful contributions to our nation.”

The 2025 award event is scheduled to hold at The Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, on December 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM, under the theme “Creating Lasting Impact and Development.” The ceremony aims to celebrate leaders whose work fosters national growth, entrepreneurship, and socio-economic transformation.

The organisers noted that the event will be supported by Inventa Intellectual Property as Gold Partner and Judomic as Brand Partner, reflecting corporate commitment to recognising and promoting excellence across sectors.

The 40 Under 40 Nigeria Summit and Gala Night also provides practical business solutions, offering young professionals a high-value networking environment where they can gain insights from seasoned CEOs and discover new opportunities.

By recognising Adewole, 40 Under 40 Nigeria highlights his sustained contributions to national development, positioning him as a model of impactful leadership and strategic insight for emerging professionals across the country.