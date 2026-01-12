Bandits impose N50,000 farming tax on Kano, Katsina settlements

Govt justifies release of 70 detained suspected bandits

Armed groups operating in parts of Kano and Katsina states are allegedly extorting farmers, demanding up to N50,000 per acre from sugarcane growers before harvest, as they enforce a parallel system of governance within key forest reserves in the region.

According to reports, the bandits have entrenched themselves in the Rugu Forest of Faskari Local Council of Katsina State and Falgore Forest of Doguwa council area of Kano State, where they collect illegal farm taxes and issue threats against non-compliant farmers.

The report noted that farmers, who refuse to pay the imposed levies, face intimidation, destruction of their crops, and risk violent attacks, forcing many to abandon their farmlands entirely.

Sugarcane farmers are said to be the primary targets, though maize production is equally affected.

The forests, according to activist Bakatsine with X handle @DanKatsina50, are strategically located within the Kano–Katsina food belt, a major agricultural corridor supplying sugarcane and maize to large markets such as Dawanau Market in Kano.

Experts warn that continued disruption of farming activities in the area could trigger food shortages and price increases across Northern Nigeria.

Despite the presence of military and police checkpoints along the Falgore Road, the report claimed that armed groups are operating within five kilometres of the security positions.

Residents and farming communities reportedly describe the situation as a gradual takeover, with armed actors enforcing rules, collecting levies, and exercising control over daily economic activities without resistance.

As of press time, no official response was issued by the affected state governments or security agencies.

In a related development, the Katsina State government has justified the release of 70 persons suspected of being involved in banditry-related activities.

On a live programme, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, said release was consolidated on a peace deal between repentant bandits and communities affected by insecurity.

Muazu explained that the peace deal, which was entered into by at least 15 council areas, had seen repentant bandits release about 1,000 persons.